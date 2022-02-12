Flagship Carwash, a 65,000-square-foot facility located in Commonwealth Center off Loudoun County Parkway in Ashburn, opened what they say is the largest indoor carwash in the U.S. last weekend, according to a company release.
The facility, which company officials described as being state-of-the-art, is climate controlled and offers side-by-side double wash tunnels, 22 free vacuum stations, 10 detailing bays and three dry-belt conveyors for full service interior cleaning.
Start to finish, a full-service car wash is estimated to average 13 minutes.
Flagship Carwash currently operates 15 locations in the Virginia, Maryland, D.C. region.
The Flagship concept features a “Hub & Spoke” model, which includes service “hubs” offering interior and exterior washes, surrounded by express service with exterior washes only.
The new Ashburn location, located across from the One Loudoun Shopping Center, will be a “Hub” with several nearby “spoke” locations opening this February.
Memberships are currently valid at all Virginia locations — expanding into Maryland this year — with unlimited packages starting at $23.99 per month.
Packages are designed for all budgets and needs – interior/exterior – and allow members to wash their vehicles every day, weather permitting.
“Flagship Carwash Centers has been a family-owned and operated business since 1986,’’ said owner Guy Paolozzi in a prepared statement.
Flagship Carwash Ashburn will be offering free car washes via text-in code through Feb. 28. Customers can register by texting the keyword FLAGSHIP to 30400 to receive their free Deluxe Exterior Car Wash barcode, which they can redeem at the Ashburn location.
