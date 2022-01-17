WINCHESTER — On Wednesday, Speaker of the House of Delegates Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah County) appointed 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudoun County) as vice-chair of the Transportation Committee for the House and restored LaRock’s appointments to the Education and the Counties, Cities and Towns committees.
The Virginia General Assembly's 2022 legislative session began Wednesday with a 52-48 Republican majority. Gilbert was elected Speaker of the House. The position was formerly held by Democrat Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County.
Last year, when Democrats controlled the House of Delegates, Filler-Corn stripped LaRock of his membership on the Transportation Committee for signing a letter urging former Vice President Mike Pence to nullify Virginia’s certified presidential election results. Voter fraud claims, which LaRock has promoted, have been rejected by election officials and the courts, including the conservative majority Supreme Court.
LaRock said in a news release that he is honored to have been appointed to the committees.
“These Committees oversee and enact legislation addressing very important aspects of Virginia’s citizens’ everyday lives, and I look forward to continuing to serve and working to improve the Commonwealth in these areas,” he said.
Additionally, LaRock has been appointed chairman of the Transportation Subcommittee on Highway Safety & Policy, and chairman of the CC&T Subcommittee on Land Use. He will also serve on the Education Subcommittee dealing with K-12 policy legislation.
“Transportation in Virginia includes roads, transit, freight rail, aviation, ports, the DMV, and even space flight,” LaRock said in the release. “The transportation network of Northern Virginia and west to Winchester sees some of the most congested roads in Virginia. I-81, the Virginia Inland Port near Front Royal, I-66, Rt. 15, and numerous local projects all impact the daily lives of many Virginians. I look forward to continuing my work tackling the transportation challenges that we face, while using taxpayer dollars efficiently.”
He further added, “Education is key to people of all ages maximizing opportunity and prosperity. Loudoun County was the center of numerous controversies which influenced the 2021 Virginia elections. I look forward to influencing this committee and working closely with Governor Youngkin as we refocus on making excellence in education accessible to all Virginians.”
The Counties, Cities and Towns Committee deals with issues pertaining to local governments.
LaRock said in the release, “As Chairman of the Land Use Subcommittee, I look forward to working with local governments to ensure they have the resources necessary to efficiently meet the various needs of communities of all sizes across the Commonwealth. We want to make Virginia an attractive place to live, work, play and retire, and localities need to be able to manage growth in a way that protects property rights and doesn’t overwhelm services and infrastructure for existing and new residents.”
While committees have begun organizational meetings, consideration of legislation will begin in earnest this week.
Why does he deserve to have his committee appointment reinstated?
