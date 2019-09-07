BERRYVILLE — An area lawmaker is urging state transportation officials to thoroughly examine how a Loudoun County highway improvement project will affect traffic in Clarke County and other nearby places.
Based on discussions among town officials and contractors, closing both lanes along the stretch of Va. 9 (Charles Town Pike) through Hillsboro during the project “would allow work to be completed in approximately one-third of the time and at a significantly reduced cost,” Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudoun) wrote in an Aug. 30 letter to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Commissioner Stephen Brich.
Clarke officials maintain that resulting detours could add an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 more vehicles daily along Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) north of Berryville, as well as add traffic to Va. 612 (Shepherds Mill Road). That road runs between the two highways, which already are heavily used by commuters in the Winchester, Berryville, Leesburg and Washington, D.C., areas.
The Hillsboro project involves installing two roundabouts and other traffic-calming measures, plus crosswalks, sidewalks and pedestrian/bicycle paths.
LaRock’s letter stated that fully closing Va. 9 during the construction “should be given full consideration by VDOT, to determine ... is full closure and the accelerated timeline a more practical approach (and) ... can the accelerated timeline be utilized without exacerbating the ongoing effect on roads which will become alternative routes for travelers during construction?”
If the accelerated timeline is determined to be best, LaRock continued in the letter, “I ask VDOT to then conduct meetings with representatives from neighboring localities to vet concerns and seek input on how to minimize cost and inconvenience to those localities.”
In a phone interview Friday afternoon, when asked if he thinks temporarily closing both lanes of Va. 9 in Hillsboro is necessary, LaRock replied, “I don’t want to jump to conclusions. I want to be as open-minded as I can be.”
LaRock lives in the Hamilton area of Loudoun County near where Va. 9 and Va. 7 meet. Traffic in “Hillsboro can back up quite a ways” already, and backups could get worse with the construction, even if one lane of Va. 9 was to remain open, he said.
Furthermore, he said, drivers will use technology — such as online mapping systems — to help them find alternate routes.
But after fully examining the accelerated timeline option, VDOT officials may find that “the difference between full and partial (lane) closure may not be that significant,” LaRock said.
Asked to comment about Clarke officials’ concerns that traffic congestion along Va. 7 and U.S. 340 could get worse, LaRock said “their initial reaction was to be very cautious. I hope we can find an alternative (whether it is closing one or both lanes of Va. 9 in Hillsboro) that will put their fears at rest.”
Clarke County Administrator David Ash believes that county officials’ concerns are founded.
According to Ash, they did not know about the Hillsboro project until late on Aug. 27 when he received a phone call concerning a meeting about it the next day. Clarke officials attended the meeting but were told its purpose was not to answer their questions. Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance since has said the meeting mainly was for emergency services personnel to comment on how the project will affect them.
However, “we were told on the 28th that the project was a done deal and data-driven,” Ash said Friday afternoon.
The data included the projected traffic increases.
“We haven’t determined if the numbers are peak traffic or daily traffic,” Ash said of Clarke officials. But “it seems to me that the numbers are all daily traffic” increase projections.
Nevertheless, “we are using the numbers and the information that the town of Hillsboro supplied us,” he said. “We have not had time to develop any independent numbers.”
Ash said he believes LaRock’s letter will help clarify what plans for the Va. 9 project actually are.
LaRock sent copies of his letter to state Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine, VDOT Northern Virginia District Administrator Hellen Cuervo, VDOT Staunton District Administrator Randy Kiser, VDOT Loudoun District Assistant Administrator Farid Bigdeli, state Sens. Jill Vogel (R-Upperville) and Richard Black (R-Ashburn) and Vance, the Hillsboro mayor.
In the letter, he wrote that he will accept whatever VDOT determines is the right option for Va. 9.
Yet “because time is of the essence,” LaRock wrote, “I ask VDOT to respond to me as quickly as possible and establish a timeline for the steps that are needed to arrive at a decision on this matter.”
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will discuss the project during a work session at 10 a.m. Monday. Various lawmakers and VDOT officials have been invited.
LaRock committed to attending. Ash said he has not received confirmation as to who else will be there.
