Inherent flaws would pit neighbor against neighbor
DAVE LaROCK
As Virginia inches closer to a massive but avoidable confrontation, it is important to realize men and women who are dedicated to keeping us safe are being put in harm’s way. Waiting until things get worse is just not an option.
On one side we have Democrat legislators heavily funded by out-of-state anti-gun groups controlled by powerful people bent on making Virginia a national poster child for aggressive anti-gun laws. These anti-gun groups are now expecting a return on their multi-million-dollar investment and, based on proposed gun confiscation laws popping up pre-session, Democrat legislators intend to use their majority power in a way that will have Michael Bloomberg and George Soros grinning.
On the other side is the Second Amendment Sanctuary Movement in Virginia, everyday people, as grassroots as it gets. Patriotic Virginians and local governments across the Commonwealth are proclaiming their intent to resist proposed new anti-gun laws, which are widely believed to be unjust and unconstitutional. Witnessing this defiant resolve firsthand leads to the question: If unconstitutional anti-gun laws are passed, who will enforce them?
Typically we rely on police, sheriffs, and National Guardsmen to run toward danger when we need them to keep us safe. It would be an enormous failure of government to ask these dedicated people to choose between obeying an order to enforce an unconstitutional law or upholding their sworn oath to support the United States and Virginia constitutions. That is exactly where this is heading.
Just before Christmas, I received a letter from a constituent who is the wife of an active-duty Virginia Guardsman. She revealed to me threats of severe violence being made against Guardsman on social media related to how a Guardsman would act if called upon to enforce unjust unconstitutional laws.
My constituent, along with the wives of numerous high-level officers in the Virginia National Guard, are asking me, the governor, and other state and federal elected officials to deescalate the situation. The threats are being investigated and hopefully we will learn who is responsible. I have written a letter to Gov. Northam asking him to meet with the wives of the Virginia Guard officers to explain how he specifically plans to deescalate this hot mess.
Consider a few things related to whom would be assigned to enforcement of any gun confiscation Gov. Northam might sign into law. There are firearms of the type he wants to confiscate in roughly 1.6 million Virginia households, where 3.5 million people live. It’s hard to say how many Virginia State Police, sheriffs, local police officers, or Virginia National Guardsmen, if any, would follow an order to actively enforce brazenly unconstitutional laws against their own friends, family members, and neighbors.
Unfortunately, the flames are being fanned by comments made by Democrat leaders. Gov. Northam has stated there will be “consequences” for localities that do not enforce new gun confiscation laws. Congressional Democrats including Reps. Gerry Connolly and Don McEachin have suggested prosecuting law enforcement officials who refuse to comply, and mobilizing the Virginia National Guard to enforce new laws.
Incoming Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D) has suggested that localities which pass such Sanctuary resolutions could lose state funding for law enforcement. Reliable sources indicate that Virginia Beach has been given an ultimatum from Richmond threatening if it passes such a resolution it can forget financial relief related to the massacre that recently took place in a Gun-Free-Zone owned by the City of Virginia Beach. That quid-pro-quo sounds like what Nancy Pelosi purports to be an impeachable offense.
These gun confiscation laws are, as we say in the General Assembly, a cure in search of a problem. Consider that in 2017, US News and World Report listed Virginia as the sixth lowest crime state, safer than 44 other states. And for 2018, the FBI Crime Report said Virginia had the fourth lowest violent crime rate in the United States. The governor cannot point to high crime rates to justify his plan. In fact, U.S. cities with high crime already have gun control. The governor’s budget includes $7.5 million earmarked for enforcement of anti-gun laws that could be better used to help people who experience mental health problems, for example.
The governor has a lot of power and resources at his disposal. Deploying the Virginia National Guard, or any branch of law enforcement under these circumstances, is a mistake that would rival the recklessness that led to violent chaos in Charlottesville on Aug. 11-12, 2017.
Unless the governor steps up now, as a true leader should, to seriously deescalate the situation, more careers will be ruined and, worse yet, law enforcers, Virginia National Guardsmen, and innocent citizens could possibly be harmed.
Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, represents the 33rd District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Another democratic hypocrisy. Law not enforced with illegal immigrants but no sanctuary for legal firearm owners
How right sparky. The anti gun laws aka confiscation will end badly and be a disaster for Virginia. Look at chicago and DC strict laws more crimes. Its not the guns its the people pulling the trigger
Democrats depend heavily on out of state donations from the very rich. Is this gun ploy really about guns or is it about political fund raising?
