Virginia Del. Dave LaRock does not plan to step down after calls for his resignation following his questioning of the recent presidential election and his response to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Over the last few days, several local leaders and groups — the NAACP Loudoun Branch, Loudoun County Democratic Committee and two county supervisors — have called for his resignation, claiming he is continuing to spread misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.
On Tuesday night, the Leesburg Town Council passed a resolution in a 5-2 vote calling for LaRock to resign due to his repeated public questioning of the 2020 election results, “thereby sowing doubts within the minds of many of his constituents.”
LaRock (R-33rd) made a statement Tuesday evening and spoke with the Times-Mirror Wednesday before joining his colleagues for the first day of the General Assembly session.
“First, let me make it clear, 17,664 voters put me in office and I have no intention of caving to ridiculous politically motivated demands any more than President Trump will roll over to impeachment efforts by Nancy Pelosi,” LaRock said in a prepared statement.
LaRock attended at least two Stop the Steal rallies — on Nov. 15 in Loudoun County and Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. — supporting claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 presidential election when former Vice President Joe Biden (D) defeated President Donald Trump (R).
He went on to criticize House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and local leaders including NAACP Loudoun President Michelle Thomas, Algonkian Supervisor Juli Briskman (D) and Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large).
“I have stayed loyal to the President even now as RINOs are jumping ship and that won’t end. Democrat Trump haters want to humiliate our president and they want to intimidate me and make me unelectable,” LaRock said in his statement issued Tuesday.
“Rather than focusing on the business of Loudoun County and the needs of the colored community, they are wasting their time and taxpayer resources to attack me,” he said.
A growing group of Loudouners are upset with LaRock’s latest comments, specifically his reference to “colored community.”
Thomas said after the past year with the community rallying behind the death of her son and the unity it has built, she is not going to comment on LaRock’s response.
“He’s done enough,” Thomas said. “For me to go tit for tat with him is not going to happen. I’ve got my eyes on the ball, and that’s to remove him from office.”
A spokesperson from Chair Randall’s office said LaRock’s statement is “beneath giving any breath.”
While LaRock called for Vice President Mike Pence to nullify Virginia’s election results on the day after the storming of the Capitol and attended the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally, he did not participate in the attack on the Capitol and has since condemned the violence.
On the day of the siege at the Capitol, though, LaRock stated on his Facebook page that it was not Trump supporters who participated in the siege. “Unfortunately, there was a small element who likely infiltrated this patriotic group for the purpose of inciting violence,” he wrote.
In its resolution, the Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday night condemned the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as an “act of insurrection” that “has torn at the very fabric of our union as it revealed the degree of contempt to which many of America’s own citizens hold our Democracy and its founding tenets.”
The resolution also called for LaRock to resign due to his repeated public questioning of the 2020 election results, “thereby sowing doubts within the minds of many of his constituents.”
Councilman Neil Steinberg drafted the condemnation passed Tuesday night. “If the protection of the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law is not critically important and nonpartisan, I don’t know what is. The result of the November 3, 2020 presidential election is no longer a question, it is a fact. But we have elected officials who continue to deny reality,” Steinberg said. “This is unacceptable behavior.”
Several of the Leesburg council’s senior members, including Mayor Kelly Burk, agreed with Steinberg. “Mr. LaRock made repeated false statements about the election that galvanized people to rebel,” Burk said. “The lies have got to stop.”
LaRock’s district lies in parts of Frederick, Clarke and Loudoun counties, including some of the outlying edges of Leesburg.
Councilwoman Suzanne Fox and new Councilwoman Kari Nacy, while roundly condemning the Capitol attack, believed Steinberg’s resolution was divisive.
“A lot of us made campaign promises to be nonpartisan, and this feels like a very partisan solution,” Nacy said. “I don’t think we as a council need to represent an opinion on this matter.”
While Leesburg Town Council is nonpartisan, both Fox and Nacy have been endorsed by the Loudoun County Republican Committee in the past. Steinberg, Burk, Martinez, and new Councilmen Ara Bagdasarian and Zach Cummings have been endorsed by the Loudoun County Democratic Committee.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Loudoun County Democratic Committee, the Clarke County Democratic Committee and the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee issued a statement calling for LaRock's resignation.
"We do not make this call lightly," the emailed statement said. "However, with the statements and actions that Delegate David LaRock has made leading up to and during the seditious insurrection that unfolded within the halls of the Capitol, Delegate David LaRock's immediate resignation from his legislative seat is both appropriate, urgent, and necessary."
(4) comments
LaRock is delusional, an embarrassment. He and The Donald deserve each other.
Who is funding this losers campaigns? Anyone know how to identify where his donor list/money sources are? Squeeze enough lemons and you get lemonade.
“Rather than focusing on the business of Loudoun County and the needs of the colored community" - as opposed to the whited community? Geeze what a tool.
LaRock belongs in the 1950s, not the General Assembly.
