WINCHESTER — The 33rd House of Delegates Republican Legislative District Committee announced Wednesday night that Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, is officially the Republican nominee, as no other candidates filed to run in the June 5th convention.
The convention will now be canceled. LaRock, a small business owner who lives in Loudoun County, has represented the 33rd District since January 2014. The 33rd District includes parts of Frederick, Clarke and Loudoun counties.
“It’s a tremendous honor to have the support of the Republicans of the 33rd District,” LaRock said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for individual liberty, efficient government and common-sense solutions to our everyday issues. I promise the people of the district to continue listening, working, and engaging on issues affecting everyone in the district and the Commonwealth.”
During the most recent General Assembly session, LaRock voiced his opposition to bills introduced by the Democratic Party, which controls the House of Delegates and the state Senate. None of the bills LaRock introduced this year passed the committee stage. These included a bill that would give parents who wish to homeschool their children or send them to private school a tax credit. LaRock introduced similar legislation in previous years, but he said it has faced opposition from teachers’ unions.
LaRock also introduced: a resolution reaffirming that the COVID-19 vaccine remains voluntary as well as legislation to prevent people from being fired or having their access to school blocked for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine; legislation preventing a fetus from being dismembered during an abortion; and legislation to place limits on the executive emergency orders carried about by the governor and to reduce the penalty for violating emergency orders to $100 per violation. For years, LaRock has opposed bills designed to extend workplace and housing protections to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.
“Democrats subordinate our children’s educational needs to the will of union donors, and my race will be a referendum on those issues,” LaRock said in the news release. “If the public follows the Democrats’ lead, we will see young female athletes deprived of the opportunity to compete fairly and to personal privacy. My race will test how voters see the Democrats’ anti-public-safety, extreme anti-gun-rights agenda. Will voters embrace extreme environmental policies the Democrats are pushing after watching Texans die for lack of electricity?”
In the past few months, LaRock has faced considerable controversy, with the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, Leesburg Town Council and 10th District Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, calling for him to resign for spreading disinformation about the 2020 presidential election. In January, LaRock was stripped of a committee assignment by House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn for signing a letter urging former Vice President Mike Pence to nullify Virginia’s certified presidential election results. Voter fraud claims, which LaRock has promoted, have been rejected by election officials and the courts, including the conservative majority Supreme Court.
The Loudoun County Democratic Committee, the Clarke County Democratic Committee, the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee, the Loudoun County NAACP and the Winchester Area NAACP have also asked LaRock to step down. In January, he was criticized for referring to “the colored community” in a post on his website. He later replaced it with “minorities.”
LaRock is also facing four misdemeanor charges including trespassing and destroying a posted sign. LaRock is scheduled to appear in Loudoun County General District Court on March 25. LaRock’s attorney Caleb Kershner has called the misdemeanor charges “baseless.”
Despite these controversies, LaRock is optimistic about his reelection chances.
“I’m optimistic because Democrats have thrown every nasty, deceitful thing at me that they can dream up, but I’m hearing resounding encouragement from pretty much everyone, except the Democrats who have always hated what patriotic Americans stand for,” LaRock said in the release. “I’ll tell you what I’m hearing from others, even strangers, in church, at the grocery store, whenever I’m out and about, it’s like there is a coordinated message, what I’m hearing is this: ‘Dave, stand strong, we need you, we have your back’. I’m offering to be the voice of sound government; unwavering, unyielding, unapologetic.”
Since January, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, Frederick County Republican Committee and Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Republican Women group have all passed resolutions defending LaRock and urging Filler-Corn to reinstate him to the transportation committee.
LaRock is being challenged in the Nov. 2 election by Democratic candidate Paul Siker, a small business owner in Loudoun County. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election as are the statewide offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
larock is a racist joke of a tRumpster.. think he will get the "colored people" vote
@shiny - You are welcome! Enjoy! [lol]
The same geniuses who intend to rerun Trump...the guy who lost them the House, the Senate, and the White House! By ALL means, keep betting on your losing horses! Winning has never been so easy on the other side! Keep up the great work!
“None of the bills LaRock introduced this year passed the committee stage.”
The back half of this article was like one spit-take after another. Every reason to get rid of LaRock any voter needs is here. I don’t know that this was meant to be an exposé, but sometimes just reading the truth is all the proof you need to cut bait, yet republicans double-down on a losing hand without any pokerface at all. Congratulations (and thank you!) to the local yokels.
