BERRYVILLE — Larry Hardesty was modest when he was named Clarke County's Veteran of the Year for 2022 on Friday.
Hardesty, first vice commander of American Legion Post 41 in Berryville, received his honor during the county's annual Veterans Day ceremony. He was presented a plaque.
"It's very humbling," he said. "I just try to work and do what needs to be done at the post."
Hardesty was born in Winchester but raised in Clarke County's unincorporated Wadesville community. After graduating from Clarke County High School, he entered the Army in July 1966. He underwent basic training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and then was assigned to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where he completed military police training. He served at Fort Belvoir in a variety of active duty assignments until he was honorably discharged in July 1968. He then remained on active reserve duty until July 1970.
"I didn't volunteer" for the Army, Hardesty noted.
He was drafted. Although he didn't like it, he accepted it and entered the military. Some guys he knew went to Canada to avoid serving, he said, adding he thought that was wrong.
Today, "I'm proud that I was able to serve," Hardesty said.
"I was lucky," he admitted, to never have seen combat. But "I just did what I was told to do."
His Army duties included working in stockade administration, as a tower guard and as an office staff member, he recalled.
After leaving the military, Hardesty spent 12 years in the construction field before becoming maintenance and transportation supervisor for the Clarke County Public Schools.
He's been active in community service since retiring in 2008. He served as treasurer and board president for the Clarke County Memorial Cemetery. In 2011, he established the Stones Chapel Memorial Association, of which he is president. For the past two years, he's been president of Green Hill Cemetery.
A member of Brucetown United Methodist Church, Hardesty has served on its trustee board. He currently is president of the Clarke County Retired Teachers Association and an officer of elections for the county's Russell District.
Hardesty also is Building and Grounds Committee chairman for Post 41, and he helps install military markers at local grave sites. He and his wife of 54 years, Linda, have two sons, David and Danny.
"Larry’s colleagues recognize and appreciate his willingness to serve and provide leadership in a variety of settings," said David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. "He's a valued member of the Clarke County community."
Previously named Veterans of the Year in Clarke County were Norman Dev Morrison in 2015, John Harris in 2016, Michael Linster in 2017, Robert Ferrebee in 2018, Chris Shipe in 2019, Will Nelson in 2020 and Thomas Vorisek in 2021.
Hardesty "will join a much beloved group of public servants," said Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold.
"We are grateful for your service to our nation," Arnold told him.
About 100 people, including numerous veterans, attended the observance.
Regardless of their ranks or duties, or whether or not they saw combat, "your service made a difference in strengthening our nation," Vorisek, commander of Post 41, told the vets.
"You made us who we are" as a nation, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor. "You are (the ones) who made this country thrive."
Mike Blumenthal, commander of VFW Post 9760, thanked the veterans' relatives for supporting them through their military service.
"It's a hard thing to do," Blumenthal said, when soldiers are away from their families.
Vorisek and Blumenthal conducted the wreath-laying ceremony. The Clarke County Honor Guard posted and retired the Colors.
Spencer Blick, an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 34, led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Rev. Tyler Phillips, pastor of Berryville Baptist Church, led the invocation and benediction.
Matthew Bass, the county's Berryville District supervisor, briefly discussed the new Hometown Veteran Heroes Formation Committee. It's organizing a regional banner program to honor veterans.
Veterans Day observances in Clarke County normally are held at the Veterans Memorial outside the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. Because of rain, Friday's event was moved inside the building. It was shorter than usual, largely because the Clarke County Community Band couldn't perform indoors.
Still, Vorisek presented a $500 contribution to the band.
"We're very, very grateful for the wonderful support our community provides us," said Shipe, the band's vice president.
