WINCHESTER — For the third time in three years, the Youth Development Center (YDC) in Winchester is looking for a new executive director.
Elaine Lassiter, who was hired to run the nonprofit in October, resigned effective immediately on Wednesday night due to what she characterized as a toxic relationship with some members of the center’s executive board.
“I don’t understand how it got that bad,” Lassiter said on Thursday. “Shame on them. It is not necessary.”
John McGraw, president of the YDC’s board of directors, said on Thursday he could not publicly respond to any of Lassiter’s specific allegations because it is a personnel matter, but overall, she and the board did not mesh well.
“It wasn’t a good fit,” McGraw said. “We have no ill will towards Elaine and appreciate the services she provided to the YDC while she was here.”
Lassiter’s predecessor, LaTasha Do’zia, resigned as executive director in May 2020 after claiming the YDC’s board had unrealistic expectations. She told The Winchester Star last year the board repeatedly pushed her to ramp up fundraising efforts, but it seemed she could never satisfy their financial demands.
“My predecessor was glorified because she was there for so long, and that’s great, but the building was empty and the funds were low [when I arrived in August 2018],” Do’zia said in June 2020. “I don’t know if I was expected to turn that around in a year and a half, but the expectations that I received were definitely a lot higher.”
Do’zia’s predecessor was Regina O’Brien, who served as the YDC’s executive director from 1995 until she retired in August 2018.
On Thursday, Do’zia said she didn’t want to comment on the YDC or Lassiter’s resignation. However, she acknowledged that Lassiter called her on Wednesday night to discuss the situation.
Lassiter said she has never met Do’zia personally, but reached out to her after realizing the two of them had similar negative experiences with members of the YDC’s board. However, whereas Do’zia accused a majority of board members of holding her to an unrealistic standard, Lassiter was much more pointed in her criticism. She said her problems stemmed directly from the four-person executive board headed by McGraw that oversees the organization’s entire 13-member board of directors.
According to Lassiter, the executive board never gave her the proper training or support she needed to maintain and operate the YDC at 3 Battaile Drive, and their expectations of her seemed to change every few weeks. She said some executive board members routinely criticized her job performance and demanded she do better but rarely offered guidance, suggestions or help with fundraising, operations or programs to increase participation at the center.
“If you were a good manager, you’d say, ‘How can I help you with this?’” Lassiter said.
The COVID-19 pandemic compounded the center’s problems by making it difficult to hold special fundraising events that could have provided sorely needed money for youth programs, transportation services and property upkeep, Lassiter said.
“The organization was struggling financially and the board didn’t do anything about it,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be that way. It just doesn’t.”
Lassiter said she and her staff managed to keep the YDC open primarily with the money earned from renting out portions of the facility for private events. However, other opportunities to improve the center’s financial status, including the possibility of receiving a $10,000 grant, were missed due to the board’s unwillingness to work with her on pursuing funding.
Lassiter also said the center’s 26-year-old recreational and educational facility on Battaile Drive had physical damage and water leaks that had not been addressed for months. Last week, Lassiter said, she asked McGraw how they could spruce up the campus for an upcoming open house and he told her to do the lawn work and landscaping herself.
That open house was held on Saturday. Lassiter said she could not attend because she needed to spend the day caring for her mother, who has dementia.
The final straw for Lassiter came on Tuesday when McGraw and YDC executive board member Nancy Tilson Sinback asked her to sign off on a performance improvement plan (PIP), a document that listed the board’s grievances with Lassiter and detailed the steps she would need to take in order to keep her job.
Lassiter refused to sign, not only because she disagreed with the allegations leveled against her but also because she said the issuance of PIPs are supposed to be agreed upon by the entire four-member executive board. She said only McGraw and Sinback participated in the meeting with her.
The executive board reportedly met on Tuesday night without Lassiter in attendance. On Wednesday morning, McGraw sent a text to Lassiter requesting a meeting with her at 8 a.m. Thursday. Lassiter said she agreed, then called Sinback to inquire about the meeting and was assured that no final decision had been made regarding her employment.
A short time after speaking with Sinback, Lassiter said, “I got a call from a board member who said, ‘Hey Elaine, I hear you no longer work at YDC.’”
Lassiter said it became clear that her fate had been sealed so she resigned on Wednesday night, leaving the center’s keys and checkbook on her desk to be collected by a board member on Thursday morning.
Lassiter said she’s currently considering other employment opportunities and looks forward to staying active in the community by volunteering with other nonprofit organizations. She also said she supports the YDC and hopes its popularity with local youth increases.
“There is so much potential there,” she said. “I would not have accepted this position if I didn’t think so. There is so much that we could do, but we cannot do the same things we did 25 years ago.”
McGraw said the YDC is in the process of selecting an interim executive director to keep the facility running until Lassiter’s permanent successor is found. Since the board conducted a director search less than a year ago, McGraw said it plans to reach out to candidates who previously applied for the job as well as advertise for new applicants.
“We’re going to see who’s out there in the job market and try to find the right fit,” he said. “Anytime you come off of a longstanding executive director like we did with Regina, there are some bumps in the road in trying to find a connection that works well. We haven’t been able to do that, but we’re very excited about the future here at the YDC.”
McGraw said the YDC will remain open for community use as the board of directors searches for the organization’s next executive director.
The YDC is a nonprofit established in 1990 to provide educational, recreational and enrichment activities for young people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. For more information, visit myydc.org.
(1) comment
Seems like a problem with the board and not with the directors.
Nancy Tilson Sinback can be nasty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.