BERRYVILLE — It was an uncharacteristically crisp August morning as D.G. Cooley Elementary School students arrived for the first day of school on Wednesday.
School staff opened doors and ushered kids inside as upbeat music played in the background.
Parents and students exchanged both cheerful and tearful goodbyes, waving at each other as the drop off line moved along.
On the sidewalk, it was a parade of new outfits, with smiles and apprehensive expressions scattered throughout the crowd — all classic scenes which unfolded during Clarke County Public Schools’ first day of the 2023-24 school year.
“Their smiles and the staff interaction with the students ... the parents feeling good about being able to drop their kids off to us, feeling good that they’re in the right place and ... they’re getting what they need from us ... all of those things make me excited,” said Principal Molly Tinsman.
Though often regarded as a small community, some Clarke County Public Schools are experiencing growth. This year, Tinsman said D.G. Cooley is expecting 30 to 50 new students.
“We have more students. We have the building to accommodate it. And, of course, our teachers are welcoming every student. But yeah, we do have growth happening in the county, and our school is impacted by that,” she said.
While the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s growth is largely credited to people moving “across the mountain” from the Washington D.C., metropolitan area to the east, some have traveled a little farther for the start of the school year. For example, Heather Seymour, whose daughter started second grade at D.G. Cooley, explained her family just moved from Dallas.
“Oh, I love this school,” she said. “...I feel wonderful about her coming here. She’s so excited. She’s pumped. ... It feels very personal and smiley, and I like that the music’s playing and making the kids feel comfortable. So I love it.”
Seymour said she’s also looking forward to her daughter having independence and the opportunity to socialize, especially since she’s transitioning from being home schooled.
“She’s excited to meet some friends and learn in a public school environment,” she said.
Superintendent Rick Catlett was taking on a milestone of his own. As he stood outside welcoming students, he was also kicking off his first school year as the head of the school division.
“You know, it is a different role, but this is my 35th first day of school in Clarke County, and I’m just super excited for it. ... We have great faculty and staff, and we’ve been working hard to get ready for kids. ... And so we’re just looking forward to the school year,” he said.
Catlett officially assumed his new role on July 1 after serving as assistant superintendent in Clarke County for 13 years.
As students approached the school’s doors, familiar faces were there to greet them with smiles, hugs and words of encouragement. Many kids excitedly identified staff members by name, showing off their new backpacks and sharing their feelings about the upcoming school year.
Bill Schoeb, D.G. Cooley’s school security officer, was one of the staff members welcoming students. Known affectionately as the “Kindergarten Cop,” Schoeb said there’s a great relationship between himself and the kids because he gets to see them every day and watch them grow through the years.
“I love being out here on the first day because the parents are so excited about seeing their little ones head off to school for the first time. Or at the beginning of the school year, they’ve gotten a little bit bigger, a little bit more mature. So it’s a great time of year,” he said. “... It’s kind of like cutting the grass. You know, you get to work with the kids and see them grow, and you see the end results every single day, you know, especially year to year.”
Tinsman shared a similar sentiment, saying she was excited to continue helping D.G. Cooley students develop.
“We are as excited as the kids are,” she said. “We are all working for a goal of making good citizens out of our community of children.”
Students in Winchester Public Schools and Frederick County Public Schools returned to classes Aug. 10 and Aug. 15, respectively.
