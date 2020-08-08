WINCHESTER — Many believe it’s in a farmer’s blood to always stay positive, to find the silver lining and to do their job with a smile.
That’s surely been the case during this year’s peach season, which was ravaged by a colder-than-usual April and May. Though late frosts damaged their fair share of peach trees this season, farmers have found that they’ve actually been seeing some larger, juicier products from their fields.
“It let Mother Nature prune some of the trees and wound up giving us a larger (in size, not quantity) and sweeter crop,” said Bill Mackintosh, of Mackintosh Fruit Farm in Berryville. “What we’re picking right now is really, really good. We’ve got fewer peaches per tree, but the eating quality is as good as it can be.”
Though the trees produce the best fruit around July and August, taking care of them is a year-round process.
John Marker, of Marker-Miller Orchards in Winchester, said pruning comes in the spring, spraying comes in the summer, and the rest of the year you’re focused on maintaining the trees to make it through the winter.
Peach trees are known as deciduous trees, which means they’re considered flowering plants where something falls off. Most deciduous trees shed leaves. In this case, obviously, it’s a peach.
In the winter months, peach trees go into a dormant state, trying to naturally stave off damage brought on by the cold. As temperatures begin to rise, the trees begin to sort of wake up and get ready to begin producing fruit for the season.
A peach tree can typically ward off one or two unexpected frosts in the early spring, area farmers agreed. But this year, there were about six or eight in April and May in some areas.
“There were a lot of sleepless nights there. We were worried we were going to lose our crops,” Marker said. “Several mornings I walked out and I told my wife I didn't know what I was going to find.”
Marker said one night he had plums in full bloom that were almost all destroyed when it got down to 26 degrees. And he said a frost on Mother’s Day weekend also did a lot of damage to his crops.
Marker said he lost around 50-60% of his yield due to the frost, damage he said was “very significant.” Mackintosh said they lost around two-thirds of their peach crop.
On top of that, drought-like conditions in late June and early July took a toll as well, Holly Dillender at Woodbine Farms & Market in Strasburg said.
Mackintosh said he’s worked to try to get ahead of these issues by using wind machines, heaters and overhead water rigs that run 75 gallons of water per minute, per acre.
“As long as that water will continue to run, it’ll maintain that flower or fruit at 32 degrees, which is effective down to about 24 or 25 degrees,” he said.
When there’s no rain to nurture an already damaged crop, though, things get tougher.
“There’s really not much you can do with a drought. In the springtime, it can be tricky, but you try to thin the peaches off the tree in hopes that you have a perfect season,” Dillender said. “That doesn't happen very often, so the challenge is you hope you thin them good enough and then the rains come.”
Much of Virginia’s spring and summer agriculture was hit hard by those frosts. And though it was still bad in the region, the northern Shenandoah Valley didn’t lose as much as the rest of the state, said Mark Sutphin, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent unit coordinator handling agriculture, natural resources and horticulture in Frederick County.
Although losses were reported, farmers still expected a “reasonably good” harvest for things like peaches, grapes and apples after cool and rainy conditions in early spring, he said.
Despite these challenges, farmers in the region report having some of their tastiest yields this season.
That, Sutphin confirmed, is due to the frost killing off a portion of the total yield.
“When you have some reduction in total crop load on a tree, you end up with larger fruit if receiving adequate moisture,” he said. “So, thankfully, we have seen that.”
Though there won’t be as many peaches available in the area, farmers are still encouraging folks to seek out their tasty peaches this season.
Some advice, Dillender said, is to check the peaches you’re buying or picking for a “peachy-yellowy” color. She also suggested letting them sit on the counter for a day or two to soften up. Marker advised to check each peach’s seam — “you want it to give just a little bit,” he said.
As the season gets fully underway in the region, customers could see enough smiles from area farmers to possibly forget there even were a few bad frosts this season. Because, at the end of the day, they’re just happy to have a season, Mackintosh said.
“At the beginning of the season when you’re getting out of bed at 1 in the morning and trying to protect the crop, that gets old,” he said with a laugh. “But if we’re successful at saving a crop, that’s always a good thing. We never get tired of that.”
Contact Mackintosh Fruit Farm at 540-955-6225, and make appointments for pick-your-own options. Contact Marker-Miller Orchards at 540-662-1391. Contact Woodbine Farms & Market at 540-465-2729.
