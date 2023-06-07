BERRYVILLE — Throughout the regular season, Bull Run District playoffs and Region 2B playoffs over the last two seasons, the Clarke County boys' soccer team has rarely been threatened.
The Eagles' four state tournament games in that time have been a different story. In Clarke County's latest game on high school sports' biggest stage, the Eagles again showed that their grit might be even more impressive than their skill.
Three minutes after Arcadia tied the game at 2-2 in the 66th minute, Clarke County senior forward Leo Morris scored the first of his two goals in the final 12 minutes to lift the Eagles to a 4-2 win in the Class 2 state quarterfinals on Tuesday at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium.
The victory put Clarke County at 23-0, extended its winning streak to 47 games and earned the Eagles a spot at Roanoke College on Friday for a state semifinal game with Radford at 1 p.m. It will be a rematch of last year's semifinals, which Clarke County won en route to its first state title since 2006.
The Firebirds fought back from a 2-0 deficit to force the tie on two goals from Daniel Larrienaga. Clarke isn't used to seeing teams erase its leads — it hadn't given up two goals in a game all year — but the Eagles had a heck of a response.
Morris scored on a direct kick from just outside the 18 to break the tie, then finished off a through ball from Charlie Frame in the 78th minute. The Eagles outshot the Firebirds (13-3-1) 6-0 in the final 14 minutes.
Morris — named the Region 2B Player of the Year earlier Tuesday — finished with a hat trick, also scoring in the final minute of the first half.
"We've definitely got to get used to [teams fighting back like Arcadia did] when we're going up against better teams, because it's going to happen," Morris said. "You just have to react, and I think we did well to react and not letting our cool go, and staying composed."
The Eagles outscored opponents 157-4 through the Region 2B title game this season. A year ago, Clarke County had a 153-4 goal edge on foes through the Region 2B title game, but the Eagles were pushed to the limit in the state tournament. They scored three goals in the last 14 minutes in a 3-0 quarterfinal win over Bruton, scored the game-winner in the 62nd minute in a 3-2 semifinal win over Radford, then held off Glenvar 3-2 in the final.
On Tuesday, the Eagles figured they would get a strong test from Region 2A runner-up Arcadia (13-3-1), but it was still an adjustment even as Clarke County built an 11-2 shot advantage in the first. Chris LeBlanc (one goal, one assist) hit the left post with a shot in the eighth minute, but the Eagles could only manage three shots on frame through 39 scoreless minutes.
"Part of the struggle is that [Arcadia] is a way better team than any we've played," Morris said. "It definitely took us 30 minutes to get adjusted, because we weren't ready for the level they came out with against us."
Scoring just before the half though gave the Eagles some much-needed momentum. Defender Wesley Beiler won a ball out of the air and played it forward with his right foot in the air to LeBlanc.
"I saw the ball flying in, and I heard Leo go, 'Through ball! Through ball!"" LeBlanc said. "I flicked it on with my head, and he got a nice tap-in."
Morris knocked the ball past goalkeeper David Cordova (seven saves), and the Eagles kept up the pressure in the second half. Three minutes in, Leo's younger brother Emmet played a ball in the air from the left side that deflected off a couple players before settling at LeBlanc's feet. He fired the ball in from about 10 yards out to make it 2-0.
Arcadia would then respond with two beautiful goals from outside the 18 by Larrienaga in the 47th and 66th minutes, each of which came in scramble situations when long balls toward the top of the 18 were deflected in his direction.
"We knew that they were going to be aggressive, press high and be physical, and they had a front three that could score goals," Clarke County coach Patrick Casey said. "We talked about how it's unrealistic for us to expect to blank all the teams going forward now, and it's about how we respond to getting scored on. I think they did really well with that today."
Leo Morris was a bit fortunate on the game-winner, but players can create luck when they put the ball on frame like he did in the 69th minute. On the left side just outside the box, Morris hit a low one-hop shot that Cordova lowered himself to stop. He got his hands down, but it slipped through them and between his legs for a goal.
"It wasn't where I intended to hit it, but I caught a lucky bounce," Morris said. "I'll take it."
All the Eagle players on the field were certainly grateful for it, rushing to congratulate him. Clarke controlled the game completely from there.
"I think we found [ourselves]," Morris said. "That's how I know we can play, and that's how hopefully we can keep playing the rest of the season."
Clarke County — which had a 24-6 shot advantage and 12-1 corner kick edge — certainly has reason to think it can do well going forward.
"They dug deep to finish that one up," Casey said. "It was a physical battle that they're not used to. We don't have that most of the time during the regular season. So it was a good test for them. Everyone stepped up and did what they needed to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.