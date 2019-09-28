WINCHESTER — The Millbrook football team thought it was capable of connecting on underneath passes over the middle in front of Sherando's secondary all night.
When the stakes were highest, Millbrook's execution couldn't have been more perfect.
Senior quarterback Kaden Buza connected with Jordan Jackson on a 12-yard touchdown pass on a crossing route over the middle on fourth-and-7 with 4:36 left for the go-ahead touchdown, and Gavin Evosirch's 44-yard interception return for a TD 90 seconds later sealed a 42-31 win for the Pioneers against Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday night.
The Pioneers (4-1, 2-0 district) stated before Friday's game that they weren't making the Sherando (2-2, 1-1) game out to be bigger than any other game, but you could tell by the ear-to-ear smiles and the short sprints that some of the players made as they moved around the field after the whistle that Friday's win was no ordinary victory. The Pioneers' win was its first over Sherando since 2016, snapping a three-game losing streak that included a playoff loss in 2017.
"Big win," said Milbrook junior safety/wide receiver Aidan Haines, who had three of the Pioneers' four interceptions of Sherando sophomore quarterback Dylan Rodeffer. "I feel so good. This team is going to do big things, I think."
The Pioneers definitely did something big on Friday night.
Millbrook led 20-7 with 6:18 left in the second quarter but the Warriors outscored them 24-8 to take a 31-28 lead with 9:07 left, with Jack Hendren's 43-yard field goal with 9:07 left breaking the tie.
Starting at their own 35 after the kickoff went out of bounds, Millbrook marched 53 yards over 12 plays but found itself with a fourth-and-7 situation with less than five minutes remaining.
"We ran that play a bunch of times where we had a crossing route coming over from the right and a post on top of it," Buza said. "I knew the middle was wide open all night. [Jackson, crossing from the right] got a step [on his defender] and he made the catch."
Jackson said he made his cut over the middle as soon as he saw an outside linebacker make a move to the outside.
"I went inside of him and Buza threw a great ball," said Jackson, who caught the pass a few yards past the goal line. "It led me right to where I needed to be at."
That wound up being Millbrook's final offensive play before Buza took a couple of snaps in victory formation with 58 seconds left. Buza's final pass was a fitting one given how much Millbrook dominated through the air, as he completed 20 of 37 passes for 362 yards and three TDs with no interceptions. Jackson (eight catches for 162 yards) and T.J. Spain (90- and 30-yard TD receptions) did the most damage on the receiving front.
Millbrook could have had a lot more yardage through the air, but the Pioneers dropped a few passes and also had a 69-yard TD pass to Evosirch wiped out by an ineligible player downfield after Buza extended the play by rolling right.
Buza did well to extend plays throughout the game, which helped to negate Sherando's pressure when the Warriors brought it. But Buza also credited the offensive line for keeping him comfortable and clean (Sherando had one sack, that from Payne Bauer). That group featured left tackle Dejon Baylor, left guard Tyler Duckstein, center Andrew Dennard, Michael Villa at right guard for the first half before departing with an injury and Landon Anderson in the second half, and right tackle Zach Harrison.
"They were amazing," Buza said. "They did perfect.
"We knew we could pass and run the ball effectively on them. We just had to be physical with them, and that's what happened."
Millbrook rolled up 457 yards of offense against the Warriors, with Evosirch adding 86 yards and two TDs on 18 rushing attempts.
"We could have had 600 yards," Pioneers coach Josh Haymore said. "We were confident in what we were doing. The kids really have confidence. They run good routes, they run fast routes, and Buza does a good job of seeing where he needs to be with the ball."
Millbrook's game-winning drive was set by a third straight stop by its defense.
After the Pioneers tied the game at 28-28 on Evosirch's 1-yard TD run and Buza's 2-point pass to Jackson with 10:53 left (Haines helped set up the TD by returning an interception off a deflected pass 26 yards to the Sherando 34), Millbrook got burned by Bauer for the second time on a squib kickoff (he also had a 25-yard return in the first half). Bauer fielded it at his own 35 and returned it 40 yards to the Millbrook 25.
But a Sherando team that has been plagued all year by penalties (they had 10 for 85 yards on Friday) committed a holding penalty on first down, and ultimately they had to settle for Hendren's field goal after an incompletion and two short completions.
"We were pumped up after that," Haines said. "I thought that was a momentum changer in the game. I thought they were going to score, the way they were running the ball."
Millbrook didn't have much success at all stopping Darius Lane (27 carries for 200 yards and two TDs), but the inexperienced Logan Rodeffer (second start) wasn't able to have the same type of impact in the passing game for Sherando.
The sophomore made a brilliant throw to Jabril Hayes (nine catches for 115 yards and two TDs) on a deep strike inside the 10 that went for a 44-yard touchdown with 1:47 left in the first half to make it 20-14 Millbrook. But he completed only half of his other 28 passes for 127 yards, one TD (a 39-yard catch and run on a pass to Hayes in the left flat that gave the Warriors a 28-20 lead with 8:29 left in the third quarter) and finished with the four interceptions.
On the possession after Millbrook made it 31-28, the Warriors again put themselves in a rough spot with an illegal procedure penalty that made it second-and-15 from its own 20, and two plays later Rodeffer threw an errant high pass that Evosirch easily intercepted before running it back for the score. Patrick Sigler's fourth converted extra point in five attempts made it 42-31.
"I thought our defense really stepped up in the fourth quarter," Haymore said. "We weren't playing for pass rush, we were playing to stop the run. I think I blitzed one time. We just kept guys in their positions and tried to make them play perfect offense, and they didn't."
Sherando coach Bill Hall said for whatever reason, the Warriors couldn't find a rhythm.
"I thought we were out of sync all night," said Hall, whose team did have 393 total yards. "I don't know if that speaks specifically to offense, defense, special teams. We were a little bit out of sync, and that's up to me to make sure we come in ready to go, and I just didn't think we played our best ballgame tonight."
Millbrook had 11 takeaways coming into Friday, and Hall said the turnover differential was just too much to overcome. Sherando didn't have one takeaway.
"I think if you're minus-four, you lose 90-some percent of the time," Hall said. "I thought we responded well to start the second half, but we didn't play the way we're capable of. Give Millbrook credit. They played a good ballgame, and we didn't play to the standard we expect of ourselves."
Hayes gave a lot of credit for Millbrook making plays, and to his own team for responding after falling behind 20-7.
"We continued to fight all the way until the last second of the game," Hayes said. "I think this was crucial for us this game, and will definitely be important for us moving forward."
Also for Sherando, Jay'lin Polston had a 53-yard kickoff return to the Millbrook 25 that set up Lane's 8-yard TD run that made it 21-20 36 seconds into the second half.
Sherando will play at Harrisonburg in its final non-district game next week, while Millbrook will travel to district foe Fauquier. The Pioneers said Friday they'll enjoy the Sherando win that night, but after that they'll be moving past it.
"I'm not taking any joy out of these kids' hearts right now," Haymore said. "They played hard and did a fantastic job."
