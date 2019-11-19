WINCHESTER — According to data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women in the United States, and one in nine men, have been physically assaulted by an intimate partner.
What’s even more alarming is that most victims do not believe, or cannot accept, that the person they love could murder them.
“A lot of women rationalize the situation they’re in by saying, ‘I’m the mother of his children, so he wouldn’t kill me,’ or, ‘He loves me and he’s always regretful after these incidents, so I know he wouldn’t kill me,’” said Faith Power, executive director of The Laurel Center in Winchester.
Power said the denial of victims makes it important for a third party, such as a law enforcement officer or medical professional, to help them understand the potentially deadly outcome of tolerating a partner’s abuse. These lethality assessments help battered women and men come to terms with the severity of their situation.
“I really want to move toward our first responders in the community doing a lethality assessment to help women see the danger they’re in and get the help they need,” Power said.
According to the United States Department of Justice, assessments are 11-item questionnaires that emergency personnel ask victims to gauge how much danger they are in due to an abusive partner.
“The police officer conveys to high-risk victim-survivors the danger that she or he is in — that people in similar situations have been killed,” according to a Sept. 1, 2015, article in the National Institute of Justice Journal.
“In many cases, that might be the first moment that a victim is able to cut through the rationalization and hear a doctor or law enforcement officer say, ‘Do you understand that based on this assessment, there’s a very high probability that you’re going to be killed in this relationship?’” Power said.
This approach can be a more effective way to encourage a victim to seek help than just handing her or him a card with a phone number for The Laurel Center, which provides emergency shelter and support services to survivors of domestic and sexual assault in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“The research says it concentrates their thinking around the issue of being abused and the possibility of losing their life,” Power said.
Lethality assessments are explained in great detail in Rachel Louise Snyder’s book, “No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us,” published in May by Bloomsbury Publishing.
“We’re hoping the community will take this up and read it,” Power said. “We’re going to have it as mandatory reading for staff and the board [of The Laurel Center]. We also want to make some copies available to our law enforcement folks and elected officials. ... People often don’t know how to help abused individuals.”
Power said she is currently seeking grant money to purchase and distribute copies of Snyder’s book and increase awareness of the advantages of lethality assessments.
“Domestic violence is often not treated as a crime; it’s treated as a dispute,” Power said. “Well, being beat up, even if it’s by somebody who loves you, that’s a crime.”
