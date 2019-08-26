WINCHESTER — The Laurel Center is inviting the community to participate in what it hopes will be its largest volunteer training sessions to date.
The center, based at 402 N. Cameron St., provides shelter and support services for victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The nonprofit has a small staff and relies heavily on volunteers, but before anyone can help, they must undergo up to 20 hours of training.
Kory Campbell, volunteer coordinator for The Laurel Center, said an upcoming series of training sessions is being open to the public so people can decide if they want to offer their time to help survivors in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
Participants can attend as many sessions as they like, Campbell said, or enroll in all five classes to receive the training required to volunteer with the center.
“We think these education sessions do a wonderful job letting someone see into the world of a domestic or sexual violence survivor,” he said.
The following sessions will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Laurel Center on North Cameron Street:
Sept. 18 — The Laurel Center: An Introduction and History (includes primers on domestic violence and sexual assault)
Sept. 23 — Law Enforcement Response to Domestic Violence (includes information on protective orders and stalking)
Sept. 25 — Effects of Domestic Violence on Children
Sept. 30 — Communication/Active Listening
Oct. 2 — Boundaries (including information on confidentiality, trauma stewardship and self-care)
“We look forward to having the younger population experience things to look for and how to combat violence around them, while looking to their new ideas of how we can better ourselves as an organization,” Campbell said.
To learn more about The Laurel Center and its volunteer training opportunities, call 540-667-6160 or visit thelaurelcenter.org.
