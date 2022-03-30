WINCHESTER — The world witnessed an assault on Sunday night when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
The incident has given rise to the possibility of copycat assaults involving people who may now believe it’s OK to physically harm those who insult or offend them or their loved ones.
“I don’t think violence is ever OK,” Faith Power, executive director of The Laurel Center in Winchester, said on Monday.
The Laurel Center provides emergency shelter and support services to men, women and children who have been victims of domestic and sexual assaults. That means they deal with the repercussions of violence on a daily basis.
Since many people view celebrities as heroes and idols, Power said “the potential is certainly there” for Smith’s actions to serve as an example of acceptable conflict resolution. After all, Smith was never escorted from the building after assaulting Rock, he received a standing ovation from the audience later that night after winning the Oscar for Best Actor and thousands of people on social media have commended him for standing up for his wife after she was the subject of one of Rock’s jokes on Sunday.
Power said no one should think violence is a solution for settling a dispute.
“The right approach is to control your own behavior and, when you calm down, to have a discussion,” she said. “There are a lot of options other than violence for resolving conflict.”
Laura Sutton, sexual violence program coordinator for The Laurel Center, said global wars, political divisiveness, stressors from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflammatory rhetoric on social media have led many Americans to become desensitized to violence.
“The more we see violence, the less affected and impacted we are by it, so then it just becomes the norm,” Sutton said on Monday. “That’s not the way we want to go.”
Sometimes all it takes is a brief pause to de-escalate a potentially violent encounter. Power referred to a famous quote from Austrian neurologist, psychiatrist, philosopher, author and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl: “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”
“We need to do a better job as parents, as educators in this community teaching conflict resolution,” Power said. “If you don’t have those tools at your disposal and you are confronted with conflict, you’re letting your emotions carry the day. ... It’s screaming and it’s fisticuffs; it becomes a zero-sum game because the ego comes into play.”
Power said people need to recognize when their anger is rising and take a deep breath or walk away before a dispute becomes violent.
“That gives you time to think about a response,” she said. “It’s not saying you’re not going to respond, but it gives you the time to really think things through.”
“Nobody’s good at it right away,” Sutton said about healthy conflict resolution techniques, “but the more you practice that pause, that behavior becomes more automatic than the physical reaction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.