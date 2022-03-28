WINCHESTER — The Laurel Center is preparing a slate of events to recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
A cash party to raise money for the nonprofit agency that provides emergency shelter and support services to victims of domestic and sexual assault will be held Saturday night at the Winchester Moose Lodge, but the fundraiser is already sold out.
Another event tied to Sexual Assault Awareness Month will take place April 5 and requires no tickets. It's Teal Tuesday, a day when people are encouraged to wear teal-colored clothing and post selfies of themselves doing so to honor the survivors and victims of sexual assault.
"Teal is the color for Sexual Assault Awareness Month," Laura Sutton, sexual violence program coordinator for The Laurel Center, said on Monday.
A humorous event with a serious purpose is scheduled for April 9. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes will step off at noon on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester. Participants are asked to assemble at Water Street Kitchen, 2 S. Loudoun St., beginning at 11 a.m. No registration is required.
"This is the sixth annual Walk a Mile," Sutton said. "This year we're doing something different. It's not going to be so much of a fundraising event; it's strictly an awareness event."
While participants can still find sponsors and make a donation to The Laurel Center if they choose, it will not be required. Sutton said that opens the door for another significant event change: Instead of Walk a Mile in Her Shoes being for men only, everyone is invited to don female footwear and walk one mile on the pedestrian mall.
"We just want people to show up and participate," she said. "You can make it a family event."
Another awareness event, a candlelight vigil called Light the Night, will be held at 7 p.m. April 14 at the community gazebo in Front Royal, at the corner of Main and Chester streets.
Those who can't make it to the vigil in person can participate remotely. The Laurel Center is even giving away free candles that people can light at home while paying tribute to sexual assault victims and survivors. The candles can be picked up at the center's retail store, Good Things for a Good Purpose, at 37 W. Piccadilly St. in Winchester. The store, which sells new, donated items and is run by volunteers, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The final Sexual Assault Awareness Month event will be Denim Day on April 27, when area residents are encouraged to wear denim to make a social statement about the insensitive way some assault victims are treated by others. Displays promoting the event are expected to be featured at the Joint Judicial Center, Bright Box Theater, Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center and Handley Library in Winchester, Bowman Library near Stephens City and the Warren County Courthouse in Front Royal.
Denim Day is an international event that began after an 18-year-old girl in Italy was raped by her 45-year-old driving instructor in 1992. The Italian Supreme Court eventually overturned the rapist's conviction, claiming the victim had to help her attacker remove her tight jeans and, in doing so, consented to having sex.
"Whether it's victim blaming or saying the victim doesn't matter, those things still happen," Sutton said.
The primary motivations for The Laurel Center's recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month is to make the community understand that sexual assaults are more common than most people realize and help is available for victims who may be too reluctant or ashamed to come forward.
"Never be afraid to reach out for help and support," Sutton said. "Whether it happened the day before or whether it happened five years ago, the effects don't go away. ... Let's bring awareness to it, let's start a dialogue about it, let's end the stigma and start allowing survivors to be seen and supported."
For more information about The Laurel Center and its plans for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, visit thelaurelcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.