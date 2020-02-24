WINCHESTER — The Laurel Center’s nonprofit mission has expanded into the retail sector.
Good Things for a Good Purpose opened at 37 E. Piccadilly St. on Feb. 11, making it the newest business addition to downtown Winchester. The store, staffed solely by volunteers, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Faith Power, executive director of The Laurel Center at 402 N. Cameron St., had hoped to open Good Things back in June, but it took longer than expected to line up suppliers and staffers.
“We wanted to make sure we had sufficient inventory, so we’ve been talking to various corporations,” Power said. “Most of what you see here are donations from companies.”
Almost everything at Good Things is brand new, including Fortessa dinnerware, makeup kits, rugs from Rugs Direct, house plants, home accents and more.
A few gently used items are also available, such as children’s toys, cookbooks, clothing and a rack of vintage silk kimonos.
“There is a real interest in vintage things these days,” Power said, noting that select antiques may also be added to the store’s inventory at a later date.
“It’s still a work in progress, but we’re pretty excited,” she said.
Even one of the workers at Good Things was donated by Amazon. Jasmine Keilhotz, who works at the corporation’s distribution center in Clear Brook, is on loan to the store while recovering from an injury that temporarily prevents her from doing her regular job.
“We’ve just had a cadre of people helping us,” Power said. “We’re always looking for volunteers, always looking for people to give us ideas about things that they might want us to carry in the store.”
In the coming months, Good Things intends to bolster its inventory by purchasing items for resale, including “a line of jewelry that has been specifically created to provide resources to individuals who have experienced either human trafficking or sexual violence,” Power said.
That would be a natural tie-in for a store whose proceeds benefit The Laurel Center, which provides emergency shelter and services to women, men and children in the Northern Shenandoah Valley who have been victims of domestic or sexual violence.
“Everything you purchase here is going to go to helping people in our community,” Power said. “These are purchases that you can feel good about.”
