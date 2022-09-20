WINCHESTER — Despite issues with stormwater flooding and the age of the building being renovated, The Laurel Center has made significant progress on a cafe it plans to open next to its headquarters and emergency shelter on North Cameron Street.
Faith Power, executive director of The Laurel Center, said Tuesday her nonprofit organization is almost halfway toward its $1.5 million fundraising goal for The Railway Cafe, which would employ and provide job training for shelter clients who have escaped abusive relationships.
“The objective is to provide a safe work environment where people can learn,” Power said, noting that many of the shelter’s clients haven’t worked in years because they were not allowed to by an abusive partner.
In April 2019, The Laurel Center, which serves Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties, bought the former CSX train station at 430 N. Cameron St. for $515,700, with plans to convert the 20,404-square-foot, single-story brick building into a cafe.
Renovations of the century-old structure have been ongoing for more than a year, Power said, with progress occasionally set back by “unforeseen foundation issues” due to the building’s age and stormwater drainage backups that routinely occur on North Cameron Street during heavy rainstorms. The most recent flooding was on June 22 when a brief but powerful storm overwhelmed the city’s stormwater drains and swamped the former train station, The Laurel Center and a parking lot between the two buildings.
Today, Power said a few “punch list” items have to be completed inside the former train station, and lights still need to be installed in the parking lot, but the renovation project is nearing completion.
No opening date for The Railway Cafe has been determined, in part because The Laurel Center is still working to raise about $800,000 to get the business up and running, Power said.
“I don’t want to be in a position where I give a date and it doesn’t happen because that feels like failure,” she said. “Hopefully soon.”
Some of the $800,000 could come from the developers of Cameron Square, a major residential and business complex proposed for the 200 and 300 blocks of North Cameron Street. Power said The Laurel Center purchased property from CSX as part of its deal to buy the former train station, and a portion of the land not needed for the cafe could be sold to Cameron Square developers to help that project meet the city’s greenspace requirements.
Power said the cafe, once opened, could become a gathering place for Cameron Square’s construction crews and, eventually, its residents and business owners.
Anyone who wants to contribute to The Railway Cafe project, Power said, “can go on our website and donate, or they can call me up and we can talk about how they want to help, whether they want to give us stock or write us a check.”
Checks can also be mailed to The Laurel Center, P.O. Box 14, Winchester, Va. 22604.
If anyone wants to see the new cafe before making a donation, Power said, “We’re open to doing tours of the facility so people can have a good sense of the progress we’ve made.”
For more information or to donate to The Laurel Center and its Rainbow Cafe, visit thelaurelcenter.org or call 540-667-6160.
