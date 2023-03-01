MIDDLETOWN — A Virginia illustrator whose work in a picture book earned national acclaim will be visiting Laurel Ridge Community College this week.
Janelle Washington, a self-taught paper-cut and silhouette artist from Alexandria, provided artwork for “Choosing Brave: How Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till Sparked the Civil Rights Movement” by author Angela Joy. The book’s illustrations won Washington a 2023 Caldecott Honor for being one of four runners-up for this year’s Randolph Caldecott Medal, an annual award for artists that recognizes the best children’s books in the United States. The winner of this year’s medal was Doug Salati for “Hot Dog.”
“Choosing Brave” is a book for young readers that tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, whose 14-year-old son Emmett’s brutal 1955 abduction, torture and murder in Mississippi was racially motivated. Emmett Till’s death, coupled with the subsequent acquittal of two white men who later confessed to the crime, was a catalyst for America’s civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s.
“[The] Laurel Ridge Black Student Union and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council are excited to bring Janelle Washington to the college to not just celebrate her award-winning book, but also because the story of Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till represents an opportunity for continuing education, the strength of history and the power of storytelling,” Andy Gyurisin, Laurel Ridge development officer and member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, said in a media release from the Middletown college.
In addition to the Caldecott Honor, Washington has also received the Coretta Scott King-John Steptoe New Talent Award for her illustrations, and some of her silhouettes are housed in the Smithsonian Institution‘s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
Washington’s paper cuts and silhouettes have also been exhibited at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., the National Institute of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach, and she has created art installations for the historic St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Richmond.
On Thursday, Washington will participate in two events at Laurel Ridge Community College that are free and open to the public.
The first is a Lunch and Learn session scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room 601 of the college’s Cornerstone Hall. Anyone who wants to attend is asked to RSVP online at laurelridge.edu/Janelle or by calling 540-664-5027.
The second event, scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, is a reception for Washington in the Delores E. Sekel Art Atrium in Cornerstone Hall, where the artist will be signing copies of “Choosing Brave” that will be sold onsite by Winchester Book Gallery. Some of Washington’s artwork will also be displayed in the atrium through mid-April.
To learn more about Washington and her work, visit washingtoncuts.com. More information about Laurel Ridge Community College is available at laurelridge.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.