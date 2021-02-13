WINCHESTER — Laws to abolish the death penalty, legalize marijuana and address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to stir debate in Virginia’s General Assembly.
Initially, the legislative session was supposed to wrap up this week because Republicans didn’t want to extend the session beyond 30 days. However, last week Gov. Ralph Northam signed a proclamation summoning lawmakers for a special session — effectively extending the length of this year’s session to its usual 46-day length. The special session began Wednesday.
Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, applauded the extension, saying, “There’s no way we could do what we needed to in such a short time.”
Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, and 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, wanted a shorter session. But Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, said a 30-day session wasn’t “realistic.”
“[Northam’s proclamation] was sort of a workaround to get the 45-day session because we couldn’t reach an agreement,” Vogel said. “And I’ll be honest with you, that’s OK with me. We are here to accomplish a very rigorous legislative agenda and that can’t be jammed through in 30 days. We are not finished. The budget isn’t finished. We can’t leave having failed to accomplish one of the most critical components of this deliberation, which is the budget. And so, while I fully appreciate all of the arguments that have been made about 30 days, I am also super practical and realistic and understand that we are here to actually make good decisions.”
LaRock said he hopes Republicans can “limit Democrats in the special session, as they seek to further impose their destructive agenda on the people of the Commonwealth.”
Vogel said the top two priorities of her constituents are re-opening schools and distributing COVID-19 vaccines, and she is continuing to push for that in the Senate. She said the high point of the General Assembly session for her so far is the passage of Senate Bill 1303, which requires each local school division to make virtual and in-person learning available to all students by choice of the student’s parent or guardian. The bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support and a 26-13 vote.
Some of the most notable and controversial bills still being debated include a ban on the death penalty, legalizing marijuana, expunging criminal records and reducing the number of SOLS test required in schools and taxing Paycheck Protection Program loans. Bills abolishing the death penalty have passed both the House and Senate, although the two legislative bodies will still need to hash out the differences between the two bills.
Gooditis has had several of her bills pass the House of Delegates, including one that provides that individuals engaged in providing domestic service are not excluded from employee protection laws and the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act.
“That would benefit so many of the people who take care of our littlest, our oldest, our sickest,” Gooditis said. “They deserve to have the rights and the care, as do all of us.”
LaRock and Wiley opposed her bill.
Another Gooditis bill, which passed with broad bipartisan support, requires local departments of social services and licensed child-placing agencies to involve in the development of a child’s foster care plan the child’s relatives and fictive kin (people treated like family members who are not related by blood or marriage) who are interested in the child’s welfare. The bill requires that a child 12 years of age or older be involved in the development of his foster care plan. Under current law, a child’s involvement is mandatory upon reaching 14 years of age. Gooditis really appreciated that the bill allowed “fictive kin” to be included as options, noting that some of the best caregivers aren’t always related to the child.
“Just in the last decade, I’ve known quite a number of families who have done that, whether being handed a newborn baby by someone who is a substance abuser and knew she was not able to raise a child to taking in an LGBTQ kid who, when the kid came out to the parents, was no longer welcome in the home,” Gooditis said. “So fictive kin are a really important category of children who must be cherished.”
None of the bills introduced by LaRock passed the committee stage. During the 30-day session, LaRock introduced legislation that would give parents who wish to homeschool their children or send them to private school an individual, nonrefundable tax credit — a move that he argues would make alternatives to public school more financially feasible. LaRock had introduced similar legislation in previous years, though he has said he has faced opposition from teachers’ unions.
LaRock also introduced a resolution reaffirming that the COVID-19 vaccine remains voluntary as well as legislation to prevent people from being fired or having their access to school blocked for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, legislation to prevent a fetus from being dismembered during an abortion and legislation to place limits on the executive emergency orders carried about by the governor and to reduce the penalty for violating emergency orders to a $100 per violation.
“Unfortunately, there was a ruthless hyper-partisan treatment of most proposed Republican legislation,” LaRock said. “None of my legislation was given the courtesy of discussion on its merits. Democrat leadership in the General Assembly has been focused on letting criminals out of prison [referring to a bill eliminating mandatory minimum sentences], piling more useless regulations on struggling businesses, legalizing marijuana while giving convicted drug offenders preference for newly marijuana market licenses, taxing PPP funds that saved small businesses, closing faith-based adoption agencies, and putting union boss power and profits ahead of frugal use of transportation funds.”
In January, LaRock was stripped of a committee assignment by House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn for signing a letter urging former Vice President Mike Pence to nullify Virginia’s certified presidential election results. Voter fraud claims, which LaRock has promoted, have been rejected by election officials and the courts, including the conservative majority Supreme Court.
One of Wiley’s bills passed the House — HB 2337, which provides an income tax subtraction for the military retirement income received by a veteran who has been rated with a 100 percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability.
“Regarding the special session, we knew this is what was going to happen from day one,” Wiley said of the session being extended. “But it was important to make the point that, while people can’t be in the people’s House in person [due to meeting virtually because of COVID], we need to be circumspect in what we do. What has disturbed me this session is the fact that Democrats seem to be putting criminals ahead of police and victims in all sorts of ways — the death penalty repeal, the mandatory minimum repeal, and a host of others. Nonetheless, I’m proud that we were able to work as a caucus to stay on Governor Northam until he began to turn around the COVID vaccine program. It’s still got a long way to go, but we’re not stopping until he gets it right. We’re also preparing to give teachers a much-needed raise.”
Hick much? Can someone explain to me what benefit Dave LaRock is?? This reads like a nightmare embarrassment, and THIS is the guy from these parts?!?!? WOW
