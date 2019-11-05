BERRYVILLE — Doug Lawrence will be the new Russell District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, and Richard Kibler will be Boyce's new mayor, unofficial county election results from Tuesday show.
In the Russell supervisors' race, Lawrence captured 592 votes while his only official challenger, Bill Houck, received 566 votes. Those votes included ones cast at polling places in the district as well as the county's central absentee voting precinct. There were four write-in votes.
When the results are certified official, if Lawrence remains the top vote-getter, he will replace Barbara Byrd, the district's supervisor since 2000. Byrd, the first woman ever elected to the board, announced in May that she would not seek a sixth term.
The Russell District race was the only contested supervisors race.
Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss, White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett and Berryville District Supervisor Mary Daniel all will be re-elected after running unopposed, county elections officials said.
Also to be re-elected, having run unopposed, are four county constitutional officers: Sheriff Tony Roper, Commonwealth's Attorney Anne Williams, Commissioner of the Revenue Donna Peake and Treasurer Sharon Keeler, according to elections officials.
Three candidates ran in the Boyce mayor's race. Kibler received 114 votes. Steve Hott, a former mayor, received 80 votes while Franklin Roberts, the current mayor, received 50 votes, unofficial results show. There were no write-in votes in the mayor's race.
Two seats on Boyce Town Council, the ones currently held by Aubrey "Bre" Bogert and Laurel Greene, were up for grabs after neither woman decided to run again. Yet only one person, Zachary Hudson, officially ran for a council seat. He likely will be declared the winner of a council seat, having received 202 votes, the results indicate.
There were 94 write-in votes in the council race. Floyd Hudson was an announced write-in candidate for a council seat. Clarke County Registrar Barbara Bosserman said Floyd Hudson's votes will be tallied during a canvass by the county's electoral board that will start Wednesday morning. If he ends up with the largest number of write-in votes, he will be offered the seat.
Bosserman said the canvass may not be able to be completed, and the election results certified official, until later this week due to matters involving a provisional ballot that was cast.
