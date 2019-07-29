BERRYVILLE — A local man’s lawsuit against Berryville Mayor Patricia Dickinson has been continued in Clarke County General District Court.
Brian McClemens believes Dickinson violated his free speech rights by hiding comments he made on a Facebook page Dickinson uses in her official capacity as mayor. His comments, about a new McDonald’s restaurant in Berryville, have since reappeared on the page.
Earlier this month, McClemens filed a small claims civil action in general district court seeking $1 in damages from Dickinson $1, plus $54 in court costs. He has said that by taking her to court, he hopes to establish evidence that Dickinson acted inappropriately in relation to her office so he can start a petition seeking a recall measure on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Dickinson has declined to comment. She was not present when McClemens’ case came before the court on Thursday morning. Judge Amy B. Tisinger told the plaintiff that Dickinson may not be in the country and may not have been served with a summons yet, so the case was continued until 9 a.m. Aug. 22.
Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper did not attend the hearing. However, he told The Winchester Star later in the day that neither he nor his deputies have been able to serve her with the summons.
After the hearing, McClemens said he has received email correspondence between Dickinson and Town Manager Keith Dalton from April through mid-July, which he requested through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
“I’m going to go through them and see what I can see,” McClemens said of the emails. He is trying to determine if any of the information contained in the emails is relevant to his case.
