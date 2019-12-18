WINCHESTER — A $4 million wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a 71-year-old man who died at Winchester Medical Center maintains the hospital cut staff to maximize profits, contributing to the man’s death.
The lawsuit was filed on Monday in Winchester Circuit Court on behalf of Judy Eary, widow of George D. Eary Jr. of Ranson, W.Va. It says he died of respiratory failure caused by “aspiration pneumonia” — a condition in which the lungs become clogged with food, saliva or stomach acid — on the night of Dec. 21, 2017, or early Dec. 22, 2017. The suit blames his death on “reckless administration of drugs” and a lack of monitoring by nurses and sitters.
Besides the hospital, the suit names Valley Health System, a not-for-profit chain that includes WMC.
The suit also names hospital CEO Mark H. Merrill, doctors Daniel A. Abraham, Yirgalem M. Abraham, Louis Nardelli, Patrick L. Wagner and Kim C. Woon and nurses Kayla Bond and Shelley-Ann White. Unknown defendants who treated Eary are referred to as John Doe one through five.
The suit, filed by attorney Carroll “Beau” Correll Jr., said the hospital has a financial incentive to accept more patients than it can handle.
“This also creates a financial incentive to hire staff at the lowest cost possible. Such an environment leads to woefully inadequate staffing and poor care quality,” Correll wrote in the suit. “Sitters employed by Winchester Medical Center and/or Valley Health had too many tasks to attend to, were overworked, being pulled in multiple directions and failed to provide even the most basic of monitoring resulting in a unattended medical crisis which led to his death.”
While saying the hospital is understaffed, the lawsuit didn’t provide examples of how staffing at WMC compares to comparably-sized hospitals. Correll, who sued WMC last year for $8 million contending under staffing led to a fatal fall involving an elderly patient, wouldn’t comment on staffing comparisons on Tuesday.
While blaming Eary’s death on an over prescription of psychiatric drugs and a lack of monitoring, the suit acknowledges Eary was a sick man. The Vietnam War-era veteran, father of two and retired airline baggage handler was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2017. The suit said he suffered complications after his esophagus was removed in September of that year and came to the hospital on Dec. 15, 2017, complaining of general weakness after losing seven pounds the prior week.
Wagner performed small bowel removal surgery on the same day and Eary then suffered a partial collapsed lung and extreme stomach pain. The suit, which seeks $2 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages, said Eary became confused and disoriented on Dec. 20, 2017, after being given psychiatric drugs including Haldol, Quetiapine and Olanzapine. Correll wrote that no nurses or sitters were present at Eary’s bedside minutes before his death despite him being at risk of choking from increased tube feedings.
“Health professionals ordered a test to assess Mr. Eary for choke risk [but] the test was not performed,” Correll wrote. “Therefore, preventative measures, including, but not limited to observation, should have been employed to safeguard against [choking].”
In an emailed statement on Tuesday, Carla Dallman, Valley Health vice president of quality and safety, expressed sympathy for the Eary family, but said Correll’s assertions are unfounded. “We fully intend to defend our care,” she said.
