WINCHESTER — A civil lawsuit accuses a caregiver of bilking an elderly, multi-millionaire out of at least $2.4 million.
The suit was filed in Winchester Circuit Court on Feb. 22 on behalf of Lorie J. Childress Brown, the niece of Frances Albert Vaughn who died in 2020 at age 95. It alleges Mariana Banasova “improperly benefited from millions of dollars she received in cash, personal property and real estate” from Vaughn.
Vaughn and her husband Donald Vaughn, who died in 2009, ran Vaughn Realty. The suit said her net worth was $8.3 million in 2009 when her first trust was written by attorney William Truban. It named Childress Brown as trustee. The difference between a trust and a will is that a will gives written instructions on how a deceased person's assets will be distributed and a trust names a trustee to oversee their distribution.
Childress Brown remained the trustee when the trust was revised by Truban in 2013. It called for her to receive a $1.5 million gift when Vaughn, who had nosurviving daughters or sons, died. It also called for hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to local groups such as Blue Ridge Hospice, the Humane Society of Warren County, and the SPCA of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties.
The suit, written by attorneys Timothy R. Johnson and Mark E. Stivers, said Banasova was hired as Vaughn's caregiver in 2014 through an in-home healthcare company. Banasova later quit and began working 24/7 for Vaughn. No one answered the door at Banasova's home on Friday and a request for comment wasn't returned on Monday through her attorney E. Andrew Burcher.
The suit said Banasova gained power-of-attorney status in 2014 and in 2016 had attorney Phillip S. Griffin II revise the trust making Banasova trustee. Johnson and Stivers assert Banasova used "undue influence" on her "frail, elderly and highly dependent client" to become the primary beneficiary of Vaughn's estate. Among the allegations:
• Banasova was paid $470,000 between 2015-20.
• A $1.5 million gift went to Banasova after Vaughn's death as part of the new trust.
• Banasova made $430,000 from the sale of real estate from Vaughn's trust.
• A bank account of Vaughn's that had a balance of nearly $243,000 on July 31, 2015, increased to nearly $460,000 in on Sept. 15, 2015, but was down to $763 when Vaughn died.
"The circumstances pertaining to the purported 2016 restated trust are highly irregular given the age and feebleness of Mrs. Vaughn, her full-time dependence on Ms. Banasova, numerous and material alterations which upended her long-established estate plan, and gifts of millions of dollars to Ms. Banasova who was a stranger and unknown to Mrs. Vaughn less than three years prior," the suit said. "The purported restated trust is the product of deception and undue influence."
Contacted by The Winchester Star on Monday evening, Griffin said he was unaware the validity of the 2016 trust was being questioned by Johnson and Stivers. He said he couldn't comment on the details of the 2016 trust.
However, speaking generally, Griffin said if there are any questions about the mental competency of a person having a trust or will done, they are sent to a doctor to ensure competency and Griffin asks follow up questions to the person regarding their competency. He said he's done hundreds of power-of-attorney agreements, trusts, and wills since becoming an attorney in 1992. "I've never had anybody challenge any document that I have had executed in an estate case in 30 years," he said.
In a hearing on Monday, Johnson and Stivers sought an emergency preliminary injunction to freeze assets in the trust until Banasova could provide a full accounting of financial records in the trust. In court and in a written filing, they said Banasova is a Czech Republic citizen and has a bed-and-breakfast property in the Czech Republic in addition to one in Frederick County. They questioned whether assets might be moved to the Czech Republic without an injunction and noted there was a for sale sign outside Banasova's home.
"We want to get to the bottom of where is this trust money going. We need to be sure that it is not being used in a way that is inappropriate, " Johnson told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV. "She's had control over Mrs. Vaughn's money since she died. Who knows what happened to these assets with all these real estate transactions?"
Johnson and Stivers also asked Eldridge to require Burcher to turn over financial records of the trust to them. Stivers questioned whether Banasova had spent trust money on her behalf and said she missed the deadline for notifying beneficiaries of how the the trust will be divided.
"Multiple real estate transactions have occurred and the money had to come from somewhere," Stivers said. "He knows no beneficiaries were notified and he knows she has breached her duties [as a trustee]."
Burcher responded that Banasova has lived in the U.S. since 2009, has obtained U.S. citizenship and has two children here. He said Johnson and Stivers were being xenophobic in asserting Banasova might want to hide assets in the Czech Republic and mentioning there was a Czech flag outside her property.
"There is nothing that shows that she intends to do anything other than what the trust states," he said. "I don't think there's any evidence that [Vaughn] didn't have the capacity to make those changes."
Eldridge refused to grant the injunction saying there wasn't enough evidence and questioned why Johnson and Stivers waited a year to seek it.
"I've got to assume this was a validly executed trust until you prove there was undue influence," he said. "If she tries to transfer money than there are other remedies."
With Griffin likely to be called as a witness by Burcher, Eldridge said he would recuse himself from the case because Griffin regularly argues cases before him. Eldridge said a judge from outside the area will be brought in to hear the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.