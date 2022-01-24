WINCHESTER — A $3.5 million medical malpractice lawsuit filed on behalf of an Inwood, West Virginia, woman who has brain cancer says four local doctors failed to tell her a brain scan at Winchester Medical Center in 2013 showed a brain lesion.
In April 2021, Brenda Leake Shoger underwent surgery at John Hopkins University of Medicine in Baltimore to remove a brain tumor, according to the suit filed on Friday in Winchester Circuit Court. It listed doctors Melissa Natale, Sunil Sharma and Leonard Yang of Winchester Emergency Physicians and Dr. Daniel Assefa of Valley Hospitalists as defendants as well as their partnerships. The doctors could be reached for comment on Monday.
The lawsuit didn’t give Shoger’s age, but her Facebook page said she is an artist, interior design consultant and former furniture store manager. Shoger went to WMC on June 8, 2013, according to the suit. She was experiencing fever, a headache and sweats. An MRI brain scan a day later by a radiologist found a “neoplastic lesion” and recommended additional treatment to “follow the evolution of this lesion,” according to the suit written by attorney Peter A. Pentony.
Pentony wrote that the doctors failed to inform Shoger of the full findings of the MRI and recommend follow up care. He accused them of negligence and said it led to the growth of the tumor. Shoger has experienced fractures, heart problems and multiple seizures from her illness, according to the suit.
“[She] has incurred additional medical treatment and costs, has endured physical pain and mental anguish and has been disfigured and inconvenienced,” Pentony wrote. “[She] has been limited in her normal activities of daily life and has suffered other damages, all of which damages are expected to continue into the future and permanent.”
