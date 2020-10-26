WINCHESTER — A woman whose son has special needs is suing Frederick County Public Schools in federal court for violating her right to free speech after the division blocked her ability to comment and react to posts on its Facebook page, according to the suit.
Christie Scarborough, who is representing herself in the lawsuit, asks that FCPS “unblock” her on Facebook and award her at least $5,000 for “mental and emotional distress that results in headache and heartache damages.”
The school division filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, but the motion was denied.
Scarborough initially filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, which is the wrong district. As U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney denied the motion to dismiss, the lawsuit was transferred to the correct district — the Western District of Virginia.
Scarborough maintains her comments on the division’s Facebook page were deleted and that she was blocked from further commenting or reacting on school division posts after she wrote repeated comments asking that the division stop discriminating against children with special needs.
She believes her 9-year-old son is being discriminated against during the coronavirus pandemic because he cannot attend in-person classes at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School unless he wears a face covering to help prevent the spread of the virus. Her son, who is in third grade, is on the autism spectrum and has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, emotional issues and sensory issues, according to Scarborough. He has attended special needs classes since preschool, she said.
“He cannot and will not wear a mask due to his disability,” Scarborough said. “He has sensory issues. He takes them off.”
Her son is currently taking his classes online, which is one of the options the division is offering during the pandemic.
Because of the coronavirus, FCPS students are required to wear a face mask to attend in-person learning. However, the division’s health and safety plan says that “students who have difficulty breathing or a medical condition may request an alternative to the cloth face mask requirement from their school principal.”
A principal’s denial of a request can be appealed to the division’s hearing officer, the plan states.
Scarborough said her appeals were denied.
Steve Edwards, the division’s coordinator of policy and communications, said in a statement that, “Frederick County Public Schools does not discriminate against individuals,” adding that the expectation is stated in division policy 217P-Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Disability.
“Our special instructional services team works closely with school-based staff, utilizing the Individualized Education Program (IEP) or Section 504 process, to identify supports necessary for students to utilize a face covering during in-person instruction,” Edwards said.
He declined further comment, as the division does not comment on individual student matters or on pending litigation.
Scarborough said she tried to work with the school division before filing the lawsuit. She said the alternatives proposed included her son wearing other types of face coverings, such as a face shield.
“When a kid has sensory issues, [face coverings are] not going to work,” she said.
School staff also offered to train her son to wear a mask, but she said she wasn’t comfortable with that because she tried to do the same at home and it didn’t work. “It’s like willingly putting my son through trauma.”
She said it’s critical for students with special needs to have in-person, one-on-one instruction.
“He’s the one that’s going to be suffering,” said Scarborough, a stay-at-home mother who is helping her son with his schoolwork. “I just don’t want him to be forgotten.”
She said her son is struggling academically outside of the classroom.
“The part that angers me the most about this is, because he is special needs, he’s struggling during virtual learning,” Scarborough said.
Her lawsuit cites Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University v. Trump, decided in 2019, in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed the district court’s holding that “President Donald Trump’s practice of blocking critics from his Twitter account violates the First Amendment.”
Put the kids back in school.
She has these grievances about her child's access to education, requirement to wear a face covering, struggles with virtual learning...but she files a lawsuit because because she can't comment on Facebook posts? Priorities.
Before anyone posts anything about “How sad” or “wrong” the banning is, go look at this person’s Facebook page... she is vulgar, rude, and even refers to 911 as a hoax. Seems like she is using this child to push her own anti-mask, anti-vaccine, etc. positions. I can see why FCPS blocked her and is protecting other students. Thank you FCPS.
Maybe I’ll join her lawsuit. My son also has an IEP and he has asthma and cannot wear a mask. He is struggling online as well and virtual school is not helping. Schools refuse to make special accommodations for those kids who cannot learn in a virtual school. He needs to be face to face.
Ask any student in FCPS right now and they'll tell you that there is limited to no instruction anyway so everyone might as well be virtual. Teacher's are just giving everyone work to do with little and usually no instruction at all. Students are basically teaching themselves. I've polled over 100 different students that I come in contact with through the course of a week. They're very frustrated.
I agree mook21 and redsox. Vulgar, rude, and libelous posts need to be blocked/removed. This person's "first amendment rights" are libel against other individuals. There's the legitimate lawsuit!
