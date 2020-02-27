WINCHESTER — The parents of a Frederick County woman killed in a car crash on March 17, 2018, are suing the auto insurer of her boyfriend, who was driving and also was killed.
Delaney Morgan Rosenberger, 18, and Thompson Sage Smith, 21, were killed when Smith lost control of the 2004 Jeep sport utility vehicle he was driving on Wardensville Grade in the Mount Williams area of the county about 2:10 a.m, Virginia State Police previously reported. Smith, also a county resident, veered right and crashed through a fence and struck a tree by a home in the 3000 block of Wardensville Grade, about 100 yards north of the Fishel Road intersection.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court on behalf of Chad Alton Rosenberger and Tracy A. Rosenberger. It seeks $1 million in compensatory damages from Progressive Insurance. The lawsuit, written by attorney Joseph F. Curran, said Smith drove in a "negligent and reckless manner."
Curran said on Wednesday that the pre-trial, evidence-gathering phase of the case, known as the discovery process, hasn't begun, so he doesn't have details on the official cause of the crash. He said the process typically takes three to nine months. "We're at the initial stages and we're a bit unclear about some of the specifics," he said.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman, said on Wednesday that he didn't have details on the crash report's findings.
Rosenberger and Smith had been dating about two years, according to family members, and they were headed to Smith's mother's home about six miles away when the crash occurred.
Rosenberger graduated from Millbrook High School in 2017 and was majoring in pre-law at Pace University in New York City. Smith graduated from James Wood High School in 2014 and was working at a 7-Eleven at the time of the crash.
Tracy Rosenberger said on Tuesday that she that she thinks of her daughter every day.
"It's been hell," she said. "Today is day number 710."
