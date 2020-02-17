WINCHESTER — Two years after driver Paul Douglas Grammo was killed in a crash on Va. 37, a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed.
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in Winchester Circuit Court on behalf of Grammo’s wife Angela Lou Grammo, seeks a combined $5 million from Todd Daniel Shenk, the driver who authorities cited in the crash, and H.N. Funkhouser and Co., the petroleum distributor Shenk was driving for at the time of the crash, according to the lawsuit. The crash occurred on Feb. 13, 2018, in the northbound lanes of Va. 37 by the Winchester Medical Center exit and about a half-mile south of the North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) exit.
Grammo’s 2008 Chevrolet SUV was stopped in traffic due to a prior crash when it was rear-ended by a 2011 Chevy Impala driven by Shenk, state police reported at the time of the incident. Shenk was driving the 65-mph speed limit and didn’t have his eyes on the road, according to state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey, citing the crash report. The impact caused a chain-reaction collision involving two other vehicles, but no one else was seriously injured.
The suit, filed by attorney Eric N. Schloss of Saltzberg & Schloss in Towson, Maryland, says Shenk drove “carelessly, recklessly and negligently.” In a plea bargain in Frederick County General District Court on July 31, 2018, Shenk, 57, of the 300 block of Sherwood Pines Lane in Cross Junction, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of improper control while driving. He was originally charged with reckless driving.
In addition to lost income, Schloss wrote that Grammo’s wife and daughter have suffered mental anguish from his death. The 52-year-old Grammo, known as Paulie to his friends, was an licensed practical nurse who worked at Shenandoah Oncology, according to his obituary. He was an Army veteran and avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Miami Dolphins.
Grammo’s obituary said he “was always there to lend a helping hand, give a smile when needed and a hug when necessary.” He had been raising money for the Angel Fund, which helps cancer patients pay household bills, when he was killed. In June 2018, his co-workers raised more than $6,000 in his name for the fund.
