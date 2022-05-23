WINCHESTER — A man who said two nurses abused his wife before she died of cancer at Blue Ridge Hospice in 2017 — and then allegedly called the police on him and threw him out of the building after she died — has withdrawn his breach-of-contract claim against the organization.
In a Monday hearing in Winchester Circuit Court, plaintiff Brian Paul Jenny, a retired attorney representing himself, said his ill health made it impossible for him to pursue the case at this time. A malpractice claim against Blue Ridge Hospice was dismissed in June. The withdrawal was filed under Virginia’s “non-suit” designation meaning Jenny can refile the suit within six months.
"I'm simply not able to handle the matter until I resolve my medical issue," Jenny, 73, told Judge Alexander R. Iden. "I have a melanoma."
Sandra Jackson Jenny, 68, had terminal breast cancer when she was admitted to the hospice on Sept. 17, 2017. Jackson, a former fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at D. G. Cooley Elementary School in Clarke County, died on Sept. 25, 2017.
Jenny wrote in his lawsuit that his wife of 42 years was subjected to unnecessary pain by the two nurses who he said Blue Ridge Hospice refused to identify. He said the abuse included pulling his head's wife up and squeezing her jaw shut when administering oral morphine and roughly rolling her over to prevent bedsores. Jenny said other nurses treated his wife gently and he believes the two nurses were poorly trained.
Jenny said the nurses refused to let him stay overnight with his wife after her death so her son could see her in the morning, disregarding a plan Blue Ridge Hospice arranged. He said one nurse called the police while the other shoved him out the door rather than let him wait for a taxi.
In a sworn affidavit, optometrist and longtime family friend Charles Bayliss Twigg said Brian Jenny was being treated for pneumonia and sepsis at the time of his wife's death and was walking with two canes. He said Jenny didn't have his phone with him, but called from a Blue Ridge Hospice landline at 1:30 a.m. asking for a ride after his wife died. Twigg said when he called back, a woman told him Jenny had been escorted from the hospice and that police would give him a ride home.
"In the time since Sandra's death, Brian has been tormented by his experience with Sandra in her final days of life at the Blue Ridge Hospice," Twigg said in the April 28 affidavit. "He is concerned that others who may have less of a voice to object to the kind of care he and Sandra experienced be spared the pain he has endured."
Blue Ridge Hospice, an eight-bed nonprofit facility at 333 W. Cork St., opened in 1981. Besides treatment at the facility, the hospice cares for patients in their homes or nursing homes, according to its website. It is overseen by the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Licensure and Certification.
Reached after the hearing, Blue Ridge Hospice CEO Cheryl Freed Hamilton wouldn't say if the nurses remain employed by the hospice, but said Jenny was correct to drop the suit.
"We wish him all the best," she said. "We really are sympathetic to his loss."
Jenny said after the hearing that he has started a foundation in Sandra Jenny's name to buy books for students at Clarke County Public Schools. He said he has contributed about $5,000 and hopes to raise enough money for college scholarships for her last class of students at Cooley.
