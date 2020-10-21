BERRYVILLE — A threat of a lawsuit didn't persuade the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to rescind a previous decision to let residents help determine the fate of a Confederate monument outside the county courthouse.
Officials maintain they haven't done anything for a court to consider reversing.
Berryville resident George Archibald, who lives near the monument, presented a resolution calling for the supervisors to deny Ross Oldham's request for the monument to be removed. Archibald previously expressed support for keeping the monument, erected in 1900 to honor soldiers from the county who died during the Civil War.
"The rich history of the Civil War dead from each of the eight Shenandoah Valley Campaigns of 1864, properly amplified by this serene memorial, is more than ample reason to preserve its prominence in the center of town in order to help (people) 'know that Berrryville is a genuine place,'" Archibald said during a public comment period, referencing a new promotional campaign that the town is implementing.
"Let us try to do this the easy way," Archibald said, adding that if the supervisors didn't adopt the resolution, it might result in "my having to file an appeal petition with the U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg."
Archibald called upon Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass to make a motion for the board to adopt the resolution. Bass did not.
Addressing the supervisors in June, Oldham said he thinks the monument is a painful reminder of the South's support for slavery during the Civil War. He asked the supervisors to move it to “a more appropriate location of historical learning,” such as the Clarke County Historical Society or the Battle of Berryville site.
That cannot be done, a lawyer determined, because the county doesn't own the small piece of land on which the monument sits. The parcel was determined to be owned by descendants of a cavalry whose members died many years ago. Research has not uncovered who their descendants are, let alone whether any are alive today.
The supervisors are forming a committee to find options for what to do with the monument. In a letter that he recently sent to board Chairman David Weiss, Archibald asked to be appointed to the committee “so that I might work with you further in behalf of the monument’s retention.”
None of the supervisors commented on the issue following Archibald's remarks on Tuesday. Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, only told Archibald that he had let him speak for longer than the three minutes that speakers usually are allotted.
After the meeting, Bass said he still thinks having a citizen's committee help decide the monument's fate is "the way to go."
"We believe the citizens will help us create a consensus on what's best for the community," Weiss said afterward.
"There's been no action by the board that's caused any adverse effects on citizens," he said, so "there's no grounds for legal action."
County Administrator Chris Boies said he agrees.
In his remarks, Archibald tried to turn the matter into a Democrat versus Republican issue.
The supervisors temporarily appointed Bass to his seat in May after his predecessor, Mary Daniel, was appointed by lawmakers to be a General District Court judge for the 26th Judicial District. Daniel then resigned from the board.
In the Nov. 3 election, Bass is running to fill the seat on a permanent basis through Dec. 31, 2023, when Daniel's term expires. He is running as an independent and maintains he has no political party affiliation.
"So let's get on with the proposed resolution in order to save the necessity of making this a last-minute campaign issue," Archibald told the supervisors, "between appointee Bass and his Election Day opponent Mark Griffin," or going to federal court.
Griffin, a GOP member who was nominated by the Clarke County Republican Committee as its candidate, is Bass' lone challenger on the ballot.
In an email to Bass after the meeting, Archibald — who sent a copy to The Winchester Star on his own initiative — wrote, "I was absolutely shocked and insulted by your total indifference and refusal to honor my request" to make a motion to adopt the resolution he submitted.
"The fact you are running for a full term following appointment as an independent, instead of acknowledging your ties to Democrats Mary Daniel and Mike Hobert, our former chairman for whom you served as legal intern during law school, is ... reason you should be repudiated by voters on Nov. 3. Have you no shame?"
Reached at home Tuesday night, Bass declined to comment on the email. He said he stands by his support for forming the citizens committee.
Archibald continued in his email, "It also shocked me that neither Chairman Weiss nor any other supervisor — whe (sic) were copied with everything I provided — brought up the statue initiative by way of questioning whether you wanted to move consideration of the resolution provided, in complete text either for adoption 'as is' or revised as all of you might want for public good in face of Martin Rosser Oldham's pending moniument (sic) removal request."
"This is not representative democracy but a total sham that cuts to the core of political ethics right here in Clarke County," Archibald added.
The socialist have infected Clarke county. It's sad more people will not stand up and oppose them. Get ready it's coming!
I am so tired of these folks wanting to remove history. It is not about making you mad or sad or any other emotion, it is as a reminder of the past so you don't repeat the past.
