A Frederick County woman known for her outspoken viewpoints has filed a civil suit in federal court seeking $50,000 in damages from a Virginia House of Delegates member and his legislative assistant for allegedly hiding comments on a social media account associated with the lawmaker.
The suit, dated March 7, claims Del. Bill Wiley (R-Frederick County) and his legislative aide, Susan Shick, violated Christie Scarborough's First Amendment rights when comments she posted on the "Bill Wiley for House of Delegates" Facebook page allegedly became hidden, which the suit maintains is "viewpoint discrimination."
Scarborough said in a phone interview on Tuesday that one of her comments that was allegedly hidden called for Shick to be fired.
Wiley and Shick declined to comment on the pending suit.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, is in the pretrial stages. Motions to quash the suit by legal counsel retained by Wiley and Shick contend that Scarborough did not properly serve a copy of the complaint.
In civil cases, the plaintiff files a complaint with the court and “serves” a copy of the complaint to the defendant, according to online information.
Scarborough, described in the lawsuit as a "stay-at-home mom," said in an interview that a copy of the complaint was made available to both defendants.
"I'm going to move forward with my lawsuit," said Scarborough, who is representing herself in the lawsuit.
She has 21 days from March 29 to respond to the motions to quash, which she indicated she intends to do. She is seeking a jury trial.
Scarborough's lawsuit maintains that she began posting criticisms about Shick in the comments section of the "Bill Wiley for House of Delegates" Facebook page starting in January. The suit contends that Shick acts as the page's content administrator, though it also lists Wiley as an "admin."
"Soon after making her first comment, it came to Scarborough's attention that her comments, which were initially visible to the public, were no longer visible; some comments disappeared within hours of posting, and others within days," the lawsuit states.
The "Bill Wiley for House of Delegates" Facebook page is deemed a "public forum" space in the lawsuit because it is run by government officials and is open to the public, prohibiting "viewpoint discrimination." Scarborough claims her right to petition the government has been violated.
Hiding comments on Facebook is different than deleting comments — the commenter is still able to see their comments on the page but others cannot.
"When Facebook pages 'hide' comments, the general public cannot see the 'hidden' comments, however, the person who made the comments still has the ability to see them," the suit states
The suit maintains this is a "sneaky" way that elected officials censor citizens on Facebook.
Scarborough has an alternate Facebook account so she was able to see that her comments were hidden from the general public, according to the suit.
She maintains she has screenshot evidence to bolster her claims.
The lawsuit cites the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University: "Government officials who use social media accounts to carry out their official duties are engaged in 'state action' and are therefore bound by the first amendment."
"Thus, one federal appeals court held that former president Donald Trump's Twitter account was a 'public forum' for first amendment, and that the president's practice of blocking users from the account on the basis of viewpoint was unconstitutional," according to the institute.
Scarborough's social media presence is no stranger to controversy. When Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins (Shawnee) came under fire in February of 2022 for sharing a post in which four members of the board appeared with Hitler mustaches and devil horns drawn on their faces, it was Scarborough who created the divisive content, The Winchester Star previously reported. Scarborough was opposed to COVID-19 mask mandates, and those four members voted to continue a mask mandate in Frederick County Public Schools.
She previously sued Frederick County Public Schools, also in federal court, for blocking her on Facebook so that she was prevented from commenting or reacting to the school division's posts, according to that lawsuit, filed in October 2020. That suit, terminated in May of 2021, also centered on First Amendment rights.
The suit against Wiley and Shick was filed by Scarborough shortly after she filed a separate civil suit against two local court officials and Frederick County.
The other lawsuit lists General District Court Judge Mary Daniel and Frederick County Magistrate Nicholas Hager as defendants, along with Frederick County. It stems from Scarborough's arrest on May 27, 2022. She is seeking $1 million in damages.
According to the suit, a Frederick County woman accused Scarborough of harassing her and took out a protective order against her in May of 2022.
On May 27, Scarborough was arrested and briefly detained before being released from custody after the woman alleged Scarborough violated the protective order according to the lawsuit, according to the lawsuit. A judge ordered that Scarborough not post about the woman online. The charges against Scarborough were later dropped. She maintains she was wrongly arrested, so she filed a lawsuit.
"These lawsuits are not just for me. Both of these lawsuits are for the benefit of the entire community and the county," Scarborough said in a phone interview. "Holding these government officials accountable will benefit everyone. I'm a civil rights advocate."
Wiley, 52, represents House District 29, which includes Winchester as well as parts of Frederick and Warren counties. He has announced his intention to seek election to the House's new 32nd District in November. He was elected to the General Assembly in 2020.
According to Scarborough's lawsuit against Wiley and Shick, there were events that precipitated her comments allegedly being hidden.
The lawsuit states Shick attempted to have Scarborough arrested on the night of Sept. 26, 2022, after Scarborough posted a video to YouTube that was critical of Shick and Wiley.
Included in the lawsuit is a Frederick County Sheriff's Office report from that night in which it appears that Shick asked a deputy arrest Scarborough. "Maybe we need to make some legislative changes," Shick said, according to the deputy's report, when the officer said information reported to him "appeared to be covered under the first amendment."
The officer wrote in the report that Shick stated, "she was 'tired of [expletive] around' with Christina online." The report also stated: "Caller was very upset that I could not arrest Christina."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.