WINCHESTER — Homicide suspect Adam Marcus Griffin appeared briefly by video in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Griffin was charged on Nov. 19 with first-degree murder over the shooting of Lorenzo Coles Wheeler on June 30. Attorney Jonathan L. Silvester was chosen as Griffin’s court-appointed lawyer.
In addition to murder, Griffin has been charged with use of a firearm in a felony and possession or transportation of a firearm by a felon. Given the seriousness of the charges, Judge Brian Madden told Silvester another attorney can be appointed to assist him. Silvester said he isn’t seeking assistance “at this time.”
Wheeler, 30, of the 400 block of Beechcroft Road in Winchester, was shot in the stomach and found lying in the road in front of 312 N. Kent St. around 10:40 p.m. Police haven’t said if the killing was drug related, but said Wheeler was carrying a quarter ounce of crack cocaine when he was found. A machete was found in his leased car. They haven’t said if the gun used in the killing has been recovered.
A tip from a confidential informant on July 1 led to the arrest of Griffin a day later in Front Royal on the possession or transportation of a firearm charge. He’s remained incarcerated since the arrest. The informant said they’d seen Griffin carrying a gun in Winchester on the day of the slaying, according to a criminal complaint written by Detective Marti L. Ivins, the lead investigator in the Wheeler homicide.
The 35-year-old Griffin’s last known address is in the 900 block of Braddock Street in Winchester. However, he lived at the same home on Beechcroft Road as Wheeler earlier this year. Police haven’t said what the two men’s relationship was except to say the killing wasn’t a random shooting.
Griffin is due back in court at 9 a.m. Jan. 19. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night.
