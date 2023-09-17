WINCHESTER — Correll Law Firm is hosting "Lawyer Connect Day" on Tuesday to help local residents with legal questions.
Doors open at 11 a.m. at 1833 Plaza Drive, Winchester. Attendees will be attended to on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event's objective is to provide clarity to those facing legal dilemmas, according to a media release. Correll will lead a free strategy session with participants and offer an informational overview of attendees' legal issues. After the assessment, participants will be introduced to prescreened local attorneys who have committed to a complimentary 30-minute consultation in their area of experience.
Attorneys volunteering their time include those with experience in domestic relations, such as divorce and custody, criminal, personal injury, business, wills and many other fields.
"Lawyer Connect Day aims to demystify quite often confusing problems, offering a platform for the community to better understand and approach their unique situations," the release states.
"While 'Lawyer Connect Day' serves as an initial step towards legal clarity, subsequent consultations with referred attorneys may necessitate separate scheduling," the release adds.
For more information, call 540-535-2005 or email contact@correllfirm.com.
