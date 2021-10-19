BERRYVILLE — Black people can’t get a fair trial at a courthouse that has a statue honoring white men who fought to keep them enslaved.
That’s what the attorney for Timothy Bias Neal, the Black man accused of shooting at a white Clarke County Sheriff’s Office deputy, argues in a motion to move the statue or move the trial. Erected in 1900 during the Jim Crow era, the eight-foot granite statue is called “Appomattox,” where Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in April 1865. It features a downcast Confederate soldier holding his hat in his hand. The inscription repeats the “Lost Cause” myth that the Confederacy fought for states’ rights rather than to preserve slavery.
“Erected to the memory of the sons of Clarke County who gave their lives in defense of the rights of the states and of constitutional government,” the inscription reads. “Fortune denied them success, but they achieved imperishable fame.”
In a motion filed Thursday in Clarke Circuit Court, area Public Defender Timothy S. Coyne of Winchester noted the statue is just 100 feet from the courthouse. He said its association with the Confederacy and the “Lost Cause” undermines Neal’s constitutional rights to a fair trial and equal protection under the law.
“A white defendant does not feel the same discrimination from the presence of a statue that perpetuates the ‘Lost Cause’ and white supremacy,” Coyne wrote. “A person of color, however, most definitely feels that the statue of the Confederate soldier constructed in the era of Jim Crow to subjugate African-Americans, creates an environment where he or she feels they will be treated differently because of their race.”
In the police cruiser camera video of now-retired Sgt. Nicholas Donald Chambers from Oct. 5, 2019, Neal is seen approaching the cruiser and firing a shot from a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol at Chambers from about 30 yards away in an apparent suicide-by-cop attempt. The bullet hit the cruiser’s front bumper. Chambers returned fire and hit Neal in the right arm. Neal, 35, of Herndon, faces several charges including attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon.
The incident began after Neal asked staff at Nall’s Family Market on Harry Flood Byrd Highway (Va. 7) to call an ambulance for him because he was having trouble walking. But he left the store and was walking on the median when he was stopped by Chambers. Chambers was on his cruiser radio checking Neal’s driver’s license information when he was shot at. On Monday, Judge Alexander R. Iden set Neal’s trial date for June 6.
In seeking removal of the statue or a change of venue, Coyne noted Virginia courts have removed other symbols of white supremacy to ensure fair trials of Black defendants. He cited a judge in Louisa County who ordered the removal from the courtroom a portrait of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and a plaque to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the organization of Confederate sympathizers that helped erect statues around the south in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In Fairfax County, a judge removed the photos of mostly white judges from courtroom, noting that defendants are disproportionately people of color — about 55% of state prisoners are Black, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections, and judges are mostly white.
Confederate monuments have been toppled around the nation and Virginia since the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 and the murder of Black driver George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last year. However, Coyne noted most Clarke County residents rallied around the courthouse statue rather than repudiate it. He cited pro-Confederate comments at a March 4 public hearing by the Monument Committee that was formed by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors over criticism of the statue.
“A lot of the slave people probably had a better life than the white people at the time,” one speaker said. “If you had an ancestor that was a slave, sometimes you should relish that.”
Another speaker insisted the Union started the war, ignoring the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter in South Carolina in 1861 that began the war.
“The Civil War was about secession,” the speaker said. “They wanted the South’s grain. They wanted their resources.”
The committee in March recommended against the county removing the statue. Instead, it proposed adding symbols of African-American history on or near the courthouse grounds to provide historical context. Coyne said the committee’s recommendations are an acknowledgement the statue is racist.
“If the statue was truly non-discriminatory and simply a memorial to deceased citizens of Clarke County, why would there be a need to contextualize it or interpret it? Or a need to erect or add monuments recognizing African-Americans, or a need to name one of the courthouses for an African-American?” Coyne asked. “The answer is simple: the monument is discriminatory and conveys a message of white supremacy.”
Anne Williams, county commonwealth’s attorney, didn’t return calls Monday before press time regarding whether she plans to file a written response to Coyne’s motion. The motion may be discussed in a pretrial hearing scheduled for Jan. 10.
The Civil War was called the "War of Secession", and fighting for states' rights was its' main objective. As a practical matter, even today many of the states are fighting to preserve states' rights against the federal government's increasing encroachment on the Constitutional rights of the states. No Myth.
In addition, it's very bad art and should be removed on that basis alone.
Can't wait for the pro-slave state history revisionists to tell us how the statue isn't based on a lie. This statue was built right in the middle of the Jim Crow era and was part of the beginning of the biggest spike of confederate statue creation. I very much encourage readers to look up the "Lost Cause" myth and see the manipulation and revisionism these traitors have been weaving with their sour grapes and poisonous lies about our history.
