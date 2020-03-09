WINCHESTER — The lawyer for murder suspect Ronald Emanuel Johnson accuses police and prosecutors of grandstanding at a Sept. 17 news conference and says Johnson’s trial should be held outside Winchester.
“In holding this self-congratulatory press conference at the time that the indictments were handed down, the Winchester Police Department and the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office were essentially announcing to the public that those who are guilty of having committed this crime had been charged,” attorney Howard Jason Manheimer wrote in a Feb. 28 motion for a change of venue. “The effect of such a publicity stunt is to taint the jury pool and create a presumption of guilt.”
The motion is expected to be discussed at Johnson’s next appearance in Winchester Circuit Court set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Johnson, 27, of the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue in Winchester, is one of four people accused of the attempted robbery and murder of Jerry Wayne Reid Jr. in his home at 331 Smithfield Ave., on Dec. 31, 2018. Also charged are city residents Edward N. Bell Jr., 22; his sister Xavian E. Bell, 21, and a juvenile who authorities haven’t identified.
People who were in the house when the killing occurred said two or three people wearing masks broke in around 10:50 p.m., according to court documents. Reid, a 40-year-old father of one, was shot twice in the chest
The Bells are the children of Edward Nathaniel Bell, who was executed in 2009 for the 1999 fatal shooting of Winchester police Sgt. Ricky Lee Timbrook. Although many people remember the Timbrook case, Manheimer wrote that wasn’t enough for a change of venue, but the press conference was. He noted press conferences aren’t typically held by the department or commonwealth’s attorneys office and it was announced before indictments in the Reid killing were released.
“By holding the press conference, the Winchester Police Department and the [Winchester] Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office essentially set out to try the case in the court of public opinion,” Manheimer wrote. “Given that the defendants had already been apprehended at the time of the press conference, there was no reason, public safety or otherwise, for holding the event.”
Police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan said in an email on Friday that she wouldn’t comment because the case is pending, but Marc Abrams, commonwealth’s attorney, noted that questions weren’t taken at the news conference, which is unusual. He said questions weren’t answered because facts about the case needed to be discussed exclusively in court. However, Abrams said residents had a right to know about the arrests.
“We had a community that had an unsolved murder and that’s pretty unusual,” he said. “We wanted to assure people that the police were doing their job and we were going to do ours.”
In a response Manheimer’s motion filed on Tuesday, Heather Dawn Hovermale, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said voir dire (when potential jurors are questioned about their impartiality before evidence is presented) is when it is determined whether a jury can be seated.
“Under well-settled case law, a fair trial does not require a jury that has not heard or read about the case,” she wrote. “The only requirement is that the jury be able to render a fair and impartial decision.”
