WINCHESTER — Every four years an extra day is added to the calendar in February to ensure the Earth's movement around the sun stays in line with the calendar year.
This extra day is known as Leap Day, which is today. But what happens to those born on Leap Day?
Shenandoah University sophomores Amanda Henson, 20, and Jared Sullivan, 20, will celebrate their birthdays today. When their birthdays don't fall on a Leap Year, they just celebrate on Feb. 28.
And even though he's not doing anything too special this year, Sullivan remembers when his family threw him a birthday party when he turned 16 as if he were really turning 4 years old. The party menu featured dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets and peas.
"It was very corny," said Sullivan, who is from Salisbury, Maryland.
Henson, of Fredericksburg, said she expects she might receive a birthday card for a 5 year old from her parents today.
Henson and Sullivan also joked that when they turn 64 they will have a Sweet 16 birthday party, so that they feel younger.
The odds of being born on Leap Day is about 1 in 1,461 people. Leap Day babies are often called "leaplings."
"It's kind of fun," Sullivan said about being a leapling.
Being born on Leap Day also makes for a good conversation starter, Henson added.
"It's crazy how some people just don't know about Leap Year and how you have to sit down and talk to them about it and explain that it only happens every four years," she said.
As a child, Henson's dad would tease her about not having a birthday unless it was a Leap Year.
"I know when I was younger I hated it. I hated having my birthday on Leap Year, because every kid wants a birthday every year," Henson said.
Susan Bageant, 60, of Stephens City, is also a leapling. Although she doesn't remember any particular birthday celebrations, she said she does appreciate having a rare birthday.
"It keeps you younger," she said with a laugh. "It's a special day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.