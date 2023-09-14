Handley High School Principal Susan Braithwaite (from left), Class of 1956 alumnus and Handley 100th anniversary steering committee member Jerry Headley and Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum stand behind one of two new plaques installed on the school's front campus that explain Handley's iconic architecture and landscaping. Handley was built with proceeds from a bequest from Judge John Handley of Pennsylvania. Architect Walter R. McCornack's design for the school was heavily influenced by Thomas Jefferson's work at the University of Virginia and combines aspects of Neoclassical and Colonial Revival styles. The landscape was designed by the nationally known Olmstead Brothers landscape architectural firm. Handley, which opened in 1923, is on the state and national historic registers. The school is marking its 100th anniversary.