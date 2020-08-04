WINCHESTER — Parents and caregivers interested in exploring homeschooling options might want to tune into a free online information session on Wednesday offered by Handley Regional Library System.
A panel of experienced homeschooling families will help lead a discussion on such topics as identifying a child’s learning style and understanding resources available to homeschoolers.
There will also be information on how the public library can support homeschooling.
The session takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Advanced registration is required at https://www.handleyregional.org/events/homeschooling-101-information-session. The session will also be streamed through Facebook @handleyregional.
The schedule for Wednesday’s session is as follows:
1-1:10 p.m.: The role of Handley Regional Library System in area homeschooling
1:10-1:15 p.m.: Homeschool Hub Program promotion
1:15-1:25 p.m.: Top three reasons why I love homeschooling
1:25-1:35 p.m.: How to know your child’s learning style
1:35-1:55 p.m.: How to find your teaching style/educational philosophy
1:55-2:05 p.m.: Five things I wish I knew before staring home schooling
2:05-2:15 p.m.: Homeschooling logistics
2:15-2:25 p.m.: Resources to support your homeschooling journey
2:25-2:35 p.m.: What a typical home- schooling day looks like
2:35 p.m.: Question and answer session
A separate session just for kids featuring current homeschooling kids will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom.
