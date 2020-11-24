BOYCE — The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, the largest wildlife veterinary hospital in the Washington, D.C. region, is holding a virtual education conference.
The conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.
Although the conference provides continuing education credits to existing wildlife rehabilitators, it is open to anyone who is interested in working with wildlife and becoming a rehabilitator.
“This provides a great opportunity for the public to see and learn what it takes to become a wildlife rehabilitator,” explained BRWC Director of Services, Jennifer Riley, DVM. “There is a great need for additional rehabilitators across the region.
The conference schedule is as follows:
9 a.m. Becoming a Rehabilitator
10:30 a.m. Using the Wildlife Rehabilitation Medical Database
11 a.m. Amphibian Rehabilitation
12 p.m. Lunch Break
1 p.m. Virginia’s Vultures
2 p.m. The Role of Wildlife Hospitals and OneHealth
3 p.m. Considerations for Choosing Wildlife Ambassadors
Speakers include Dr. Jen Riley, director of veterinary services at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center; Jessica Andersen, rehabilitation program manager at BRWC; Heather Shank-Givens, permitted rehabilitator, educator and vulture enthusiast; Jennifer Burghoffer, permitted rehabilitator and education coordinator at BRWC.
The cost of the conference is $50 and registration is limited.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center cares for more than 2,500 animals each year. The Center is a training facility for other wildlife veterinarians and provides education outreach and on-site programs for school children and adults throughout Northern Virginia. For more information, visit www.blueridgewildlifectr.org.
