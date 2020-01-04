WINCHESTER — If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to learn more in 2020, here’s a way to fulfill that quest.
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley begins its new monthly Lunch and Learn series on Thursday, with History of Valley Spirits, led by MSV Curator of Collections Nick Powers.
“Alcohol has been a part of the history of the Valley since the very beginning,” said Powers.
“When Alexander Spotswood, the colonial governor of Virginia, brought the Knights of the Golden Horseshoe, this large group of a little over 50 people, it was the first Europeans stepping into the Valley in 1716. They worked their way up over Swift Run Gap, right near Elkton, and they were drinking the whole way up. It was basically a huge party working their way up the mountain. When they reached the very top of the mountain, they toasted to King George, claiming the entire Valley for England. They went down into the riverbed and buried a bottle of alcohol at the shore of the Shenandoah River. Since that date, it has been a major player throughout our history.”
Attendees will also hear how George Washington won his first election when James Wood — “He was the 18th century equivalent to a campaign manager” — plied over 150 gallons of alcohol to the free holders of Frederick County to help incentivize the vote.
But the spirited stories don’t stop there. Prohibition in the Valley will be included, even Winchester’s modern-day breweries.
“Prohibition is an interesting thing in and of itself. We’ve talked a lot this year about programming for coordinating with the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment,” said Powers.
February’s topic lends itself to Black History Month, with a talk on the civil rights movement and school desegregation in Winchester with local historian Judy Humbert, a 1965 graduate of Douglas School.
“She has contributed so much information to our understanding as to what segregation was like in our area, as well as desegregation, and civil rights in Winchester. She’ll be talking about that and her personal experience as well as the broader civil rights movement,” said Sally Meyer, adult programs manager.
The idea behind the series is to offer an informal discussion with local and regional experts on various topics on Shenandoah Valley history, art, and culture.
“My colleague and I, Mary Ladrick, recognized that we want to have more history programming in our calendar. We felt that we didn’t want it to be lectures or some sort of big series, we wanted it to be more informal, a chance for people to spend time with an expert and have some learn something new. It didn’t have to be strictly historical or really serious all the time — which the first one certainly isn’t,” Meyer said with a laugh.
The new series allows the MSV to partner with other community organizations and historic sites to explore topics of all kinds as they relate to Shenandoah Valley history, as well as expand on stories that they are not able to tell through the museum’s galleries. Meyer said she is reaching out to historians and people from historic sites to discover what they may be working on that could lend itself to a future Lunch and Learn topic.
Additional upcoming topics include Shenandoah Valley pottery and the apple industry. Attendees are invited to visit the gallery afterward to see objects in the MSV’s collection that are relevant to the discussion. Advanced registration is recommended, as space is limited. Attendees are welcome to bring their lunch, the museum will provide lemonade and cookies as refreshments.
