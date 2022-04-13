Latest AP News
- Arkansas jail, doc: Ivermectin lawsuit should be dismissed
- Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions
- Judge grants document production in auditor corruption case
- Lawyer: US Rep. Cuellar not the target of FBI investigation
- Bills to curb health emergency powers advance in Louisiana
- DeSantis congressional map tears up Black rep's district
- Project Veritas says US seized staffer info as part of probe
- State: Residency law too late to remove Trump-backed hopeful
- When Biden 'speaking from his heart' doesn't speak for US
- Senate votes to end drop boxes, outside money for elections
- Ceremony marks a century since Orrick Cemetery's incorporation
- City Council considers major mixed-use development on Valley Avenue
- Experts: Joro spider coming but nothing to fear
- Middletown gets donation for baseball field improvements
- Warner delivers $3.6M for new water treatment plant
- Driver charged in police pursuit
- CCEA president urges supervisors to fund 10% pay raise for teachers
- Opposition to transient occupancy, meals tax hikes voiced in Clarke County
- 'We will touch generations': Opportunity Scholars opens first office
- Warner: America's greatest threats are Russia, China
