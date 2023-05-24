BERRYVILLE — The John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad will be leasing a little more land from the Clarke County Public Schools.
Monday night, the School Board approved an agreement for Enders to lease about two-thirds of an acre on the adjacent Johnson-Williams Middle School (J-WMS) property.
“It’s immediately behind” the fire company’s headquarters on South Buckmarsh Street, school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the board.
Enders already is leasing part of the land for a parking lot and barbecue pit, Bishop said. Additional land was sought so the company can expand its emergency services operations, he said, noting that a small equipment and supplies storage building may be constructed.
J.C. Blaylock, the company’s chief, couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The new 30-year lease, set to expire in 2052, replaces one that already exists.
Any modifications to the property must be approved by the school division before they occur, the lease states.
The document requires Enders to pay the division $30 up front. That equals $1 per year for the life of the lease.
Also, the company will be responsible for ensuring its use of the property poses no danger to the environment, the lease shows.
School Board member Jonathan Turkel said he wants a small pedestrian bridge on the property to be maintained.
The lease acknowledges Enders’ “significant contributions ... to the safety and welfare of the community, inclusive of the landlord.”
For example, the company’s headquarters is designated as a shelter for J-WMS students and staff, as well as the entire community, during emergencies.
If the school division ever needs to use or sell the site, the lease will immediately terminate.
But the small section of the middle school property isn’t going to be used by the division anytime soon, Bishop predicted.
“I’ve never heard anybody (school officials) talk about doing anything with that property,” he said.
The lease was approved in a unanimous vote following a motion by School Board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert that was seconded by board member Casey Kennedy.
In other matters, the board:
Recognized six division employees — Cathy Barrett, Werner Doerwaldt, Madeline Paige, Toni Payton, Lynn Stanley and Eleanor Surface — who recently retired or are retiring when the school year ends.
Barrett is a teacher at D.G. Cooley Elementary School. Doerwaldt is a teacher at J-WMS. Paige is a retired personnel secretary. Payton is a cafeteria worker at Cooley. Stanley is Cooley’s assistant principal, and Surface is a retired bus driver.
Bishop presented each retiree a small gift.
“They all have positively impacted the education of students,” said board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith.
Learned that J-WMS won a Virginia/West Virginia regional recycling competition sponsored by Trex.
Students collected 839 pounds of plastic during the school year, Bishop said.
The prize is a bench to be placed somewhere on campus, he said.
Approved two overnight field trips for Clarke County High School students this summer.
One is a yearbook camp at James Madison University in Harrisonburg for July 17-20. The other is the FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America) state convention at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg from June 20-23.
The board must approve overnight field trips at distances greater than 180 miles from Berryville.
Learned that the CCHS Winterguard team recently earned a bronze medal in the Scholastic National Blue Division at the Keystone Championships.
Winterguard is a flag group that participates in competitions during the winter. Students perform choreographed routines evaluated by judges.
The team’s coach, Stephanie McKenney, was inducted into the Keystone Indoor Drill Association’s Hall of Fame.
Accepted a $600 donation from Barrett Machine Inc. for a welding program sponsorship.
