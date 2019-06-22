WINCHESTER — Amy Thorstad and Yves Lugand love Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and they love each other, so it seemed proper for them to exchange vows during the Curves to Cores Harley Owners Group (HOG) Rally.
Family and friends from as far away as France joined hundreds of onlookers for the wedding ceremony Friday evening in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall.
The bride wore an off-white, tea-length dress with a lace bodice as she walked beneath an archway of pink balloons toward the museum’s front steps. Family members were seated in wooden chairs, with one chair reserved for the memory of Thorstad’s daughter, Taylor, who died from cancer in 2004 at the age of 10.
Waiting for Thorstad at the bottom of the steps was Lugand, a colonel in the French Air Force who wore his dressl uniform. Next to him was his best friend, Ben Lafargue, who attended school with Lugand in France and now lives in Texas.
Lugand and Thorstad met about four years ago, after he was stationed with NATO in Newport News, and have been together ever since.
“When Yves proposed last year, we talked about what our wedding would look like and no picture formed at all,” Thorstad said prior to Friday’s ceremony. “We said, ‘Maybe we should just elope to Las Vegas.’ Then we went on the Fall Foliage Ride with the [Tidewater chapter of the HOG] club.”
That mid-October ride was supposed to include an overnight stay in Elkins, W.Va., but an early snow forced the motorcyclists to detour to Winchester. Coincidentally, Curves to Cores HOG Rally Coordinator Jo Ann Emmons was in town at the same time, and she joined Thorstad and Lugand for dinner.
Emmons told the couple she was excited for the rally, but a wedding would make it even better.
“So we volunteered for that,” Thorstad said. “She said, ‘OK, then here I go.’”
Emmons planned the wedding while making preparations for the rally. She secured use of the museum’s front lawn, contacted family members, arranged for a private after-ceremony dinner party at Village Square Restaurant, and even decorated the shoes the bride and groom wore on Friday evening.
When asked where she got the money to pay for the wedding, Emmons replied, “Have you ever seen my beg mode?”
A total of 1,200 wedding invitations were given to people participating in this week’s HOG Rally, and about 300 of them turned out for Friday’s ceremony.
Thorstad said all she and Lugand wanted was the pleasure of their company.
“We didn’t want any gifts,” she said. “We’ve been given enough and feel really fortunate to have each other and this group.”
Prior to the ceremony, Lugand, Lafargue and members of the Tidewater HOG chapter were given a police escort to the Loudoun Street Mall. They parked their Harleys in a row in front of the museum’s front steps.
Thorstad and several of her family members and friends then arrived in the city’s trolley, which parked at the Loudoun Street Mall’s intersection with Boscawen Street. Onlookers applauded as the bride-to-be was escorted up the mall by her father.
Friend and fellow Tidewater HOG member Bill Jackson performed the ceremony, having recently been ordained by the Universal Life Church.
“I was asked to marry them since I’ve been married a few times and know the drill pretty well,” Jackson said.
He stumbled at one point by delivering the vows while Thorstad’s father was still standing between her and Lugand. Thorstad joked that her husband would have to take her dad as well.
Once Jackson got back on track, he guided the couple through their vows. One of the things he instructed Thorstad to say to Lugand was to “never forget you’re not the boss of me,” which she did as onlookers laughed.
“It is my honor and my pleasure to present to you Colonel and Mrs. Lugand,” Jackson said as the crowd applauded.
A flurry of bubbles and the ongoing sound of applause filled the air as the husband and wife walked across the mall to Village Square Restaurant for their private dinner party.
They spent their wedding night at the George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester. Thorstad’s grandparents stayed at the hotel in the 1940s or ‘50s and paid $6.50 for their room. As a gift, the hotel charged the same rate to the newlyweds.
Thorstad credits her daughter, Taylor, for creating the storybook romance that led her and Lugand to the altar on Friday.
“Maybe my daughter went to God and said, ‘Look, my mom has had a really [rough] time, and she’s a really good person, so can we do something nice for her?’” Thorstad said through a mix of laughter and tears. “’And for fun, let’s make him French.’”
