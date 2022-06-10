SALEM — As teams broke for water with 20 minutes left on a sunny day at Salem Field, the fact that Friday’s Virginia High School League Class 2 boys’ soccer state semifinal between Clarke County and Radford was still anyone’s game was very much a surprise.
Not long after quenching their thirst, the Eagles showed their hunger for success had by no means been satisfied.
Junior forward Chris LeBlanc slammed a ball against the right post two minutes after the break, then finished a well-executed counter attack less than three minutes after the break to shatter the tie and send the Eagles on their way to a 3-2 over the Bobcats.
One year after falling in the state semifinals to Nandua to end a perfect season, Clarke County (23-0) will now play fellow unbeaten Glenvar (21-0-1) in Saturday’s 10 a.m. state title game at Spartan Field. The Eagles will play in their first state championship game since 2006 when they take on the Highlanders, who beat defending state champ Nandua 2-1 in overtime in Friday’s first semifinal game.
“Coming into this game we knew we didn’t want it to be our last,” said Clarke County senior forward Caleb Neiman, who fed LeBlanc for the game-winning goal. “We had the ring in mind.
“Just being able to get redemption [for last year] and be able to get to the next level, and give ourselves a chance at that ring, it means the world to the players on this team.”
For much of the game, it seemed like a Clarke County win was inevitable.
The Eagles took the lead 96 seconds into the game on a perfectly played long ball by Menes Ajyeman from midfield to Oakley Staples, who tapped the ball around Radford’s Owen Saunders.
Through 57 minutes, the Eagles led by just a 2-1 score, but Clarke County had a 19-2 shot advantage and a significant possession edge. The Bobcats’ goal came on a perfect direct kick from Eli Goff in the 28th minute to make it 2-1, six minutes after LeBlanc beat at least three defenders off the dribble, went deep into the box and fed Leo Morris for a goal.
But in the 58th minute, Joseph Mitchell threw the ball in from the left sideline and found 6-foot-6 Elijah Kelly in the middle of the box. Kelly headed the ball down and it bounced once before going over the goal line, creating a 2-2 tie and breathing a huge burst of life into the Bobcats (16-5-1).
When the teams broke for water a few minutes later, a Clarke County team that had only given up four goals all year prior to Friday wasn’t daunted by the 2-2 score, though.
“I think we were still on top [in terms of play] easily,” LeBlanc said. “We just knew we had to finish the game out, bring the intensity up, and just play as a team. As time went on, we got the job done.”
The Eagles took the lead by quickly working the ball up on a transition opportunity in which Neiman and LeBlanc both wound up having plenty of space to work their magic.
“[Radford] settled in, and they got the momentum,” Neiman said. “And with that, I think they got a little greedy almost with getting numbers forward. They weren’t really watching the counterattack aspect of the game.”
Neiman beat one player off the dribble and played a ball into space for LeBlanc, who would eventually ground a ball past Saunders (10 saves) from the right side. Eagles players quickly swarmed and engulfed LeBlanc to celebrate.
“I saw Caleb with the ball and maybe three defenders in the back, so I cut through and was yelling for him,” LeBlanc said. “He gave me a nice ball. I knew I beat everyone, so I just had to consistently go up with [my dribble] until the keeper came of position, and then I just put it in the bottom left.”
Clarke County coach Patrick Casey gave credit to Radford for putting two balls in the back of the net. In the last 20 minutes, he wanted his team to not let its excellent play in the first 60 minutes go to waste.
“They needed to realize at that point that we were the better team and we were playing better today,” Casey said. “But it was all about heart and they had to dig deep to really pull that one out.”
The Eagles had to show their desire to take the lead, and hold onto it. Clarke County would continue to apply pressure — it finished with a 24-4 shot advantage — but Radford worked hard for the equalizer.
In the 72nd minute, Kelly headed another ball in the box toward goal. Another Bobcat left his feet to get another touch on it, but Eagles goalkeeper Kyler Darlington made a tremendous leap to snatch the ball high out of the air just a few yards from goal.
In the final two minutes, Mitchell chipped a ball over the top to Evan Rupe into the box, and it looked for a split-second that he would have a clean look at goal. Clarke County’s defense refused to let that happen, though, as a couple of players zoomed in on Rupe. The contact resulted in the ball rolling slowly to Darlington so he could pick it up.
“[Rupe] got control of it, and everybody’s heart just dropped,” Clarke County senior defender Jesus Ramirez said. “But then we saw that Ben [Fulmer] came out of nowhere, and I just came in and helped a little. We did everything we could just so he couldn’t get a shot off.”
Despite giving up two goals in a game for just the second time, it was another excellent performance from Clarke County’s defense against a Radford team with some height. Ramirez and Fulmer were joined by fellow starters Joe Ziercher and Colin Moran in the back, and the Eagles also got a significant amount of time from sophomore Wesley Beiler in a a reserve role on the right side.
“[Our defense] was excellent,” Casey said. “Colin’s been nursing an injury for the last four weeks or so, and he started feeling it at halftime. Wes did phenomenally when he went in the first half, and so we felt really confident he would do the same in the second half.
“He was huge. His ability to win the ball in the air was really important for us. In that second half, when they started going long and trying to find their target men, Wesley’s a good six inches shorter than some of the strikers they put out there, but he was still winning a lot of those balls in the second half. A lot of credit goes to him.”
Naturally, credit goes to the entire team for achieving a feat Clarke County has wanted for a year.
“It’s fantastic,” Casey said. “We talked early in the week about taking one step closer, and we did that. Now, anything can happen. We want to go in there [Saturday] and bring home that ring, bring home that trophy for everybody.
“We’ve had a lot of support today. We have kids out here, parents out here from Clarke County, people who aren’t related to our kids at all. It was really fun to see, and we really appreciate it.”
The Eagles will look to win the championship against a Glenvar team that beat Radford in all three of their meetings this year, including 2-1 and 3-0 in the regular season and 7-1 in the Region 2C final. Senior forward Sean Geddes in particular showed skill against Nandua, and Casey said the Eagles will have to be strong in the air and on set pieces.
“They’re going to be quality, but I think we have enough to compete with them,” Casey said. “I think we can come home with a win.”
