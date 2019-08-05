WINCHESTER — Heyward Shepherd was a free black man who was killed by abolitionists during John Brown’s raid on Harpers Ferry in 1859 and later memorialized on a pro-slavery monument.
The paradox of the Winchester resident’s life and death and his unique role in history were detailed during a Saturday lecture at Handley Library by David Fox, a retired National Park Service ranger and interpreter who worked from 1989 to 2018 at Harpers Ferry National Historic Park in Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
Shepherd, a 46-year-old North Kent Street resident and father of five, worked as a baggage handler for the Baltimore & Ohio railroad and was in charge of the railroad depot at Harpers Ferry overnight. He was working on the night of Oct. 17, 1859, and was the first person killed in the historic raid on the federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry — then part of Virginia — by abolitionist John Brown and a small group of raiders who wanted to arm slaves and instigate a slave rebellion. The raid helped trigger the Civil War.
Fox said a nightwatchman taken prisoner by the raiders on a covered bridge by the Potomac River broke free and flagged down an express train, warning the conductor that there were men with guns on the bridge. Around 1:25 a.m., Shepherd and four other men walked on to the bridge to investigate why the train was stopped. The raiders yelled twice for them to halt, but they kept walking. The raiders then fired two shots, with one hitting Shepherd in the back.
Shepherd, who survived for 12 agonizing hours after being shot, said he had turned to run when the raiders shouted for him to halt, according to “Midnight Rising: John Brown and the Raid that Sparked the Civil War” by author Tony Horwitz. Through emissaries, Brown told the train passengers and citizens that the shooting had been accidental and blamed it on “bad management” by his sentinels on the bridge, according to Horwitz’s book, which cited an article on the killing by the Baltimore American newspaper. His body was escorted to a segregated cemetery in Winchester by white militia men for burial.
A doctor in Harpers Ferry heard the shot that killed Shepherd and learned of the raid. He rode on horseback to notify authorities. A militia of 1,000 men, including some from Winchester, responded along with U.S. Marines led by then Col. Robert E. Lee.
The raid was quashed and a wounded Brown was taken prisoner. “I am now quite certain that the crimes of this guilty land will never be purged away but with blood,” Brown wrote before being hanged after being found guilty by a jury of slave holders.
The raid was designed to start a slave rebellion like the 1831 Nat Turner Rebellion in Southhampton County and supply slaves with rifles to kill their white oppressors. While the uprising never occurred, the raid was an inspiration to abolitionists and terrified slavery supporters.
“It was like a tsunami of emotion rolling across this country and anyone who tried to calm things down and speak of peace, they just got drowned out and washed away,” Fox told approximately 50 people who attended the lecture. “
After the Confederates lost the Civil War, Fox said Confederate apologists didn’t want to admit the war was about slavery because it meant their cause wasn’t noble.
“There you have the philosophy of white supremacy. This is the history that would be buried, removed or erased after the Civil War,” he said. “It was changed in public school textbooks, novels, speeches and movies to diminish slavery. To make it a side issue at best. We heard things about tariffs and state’s rights.”
Fox said supporters portrayed Confederates soldiers as courageous and the war as “The Lost Cause,” which was based on three tenets: the cause was noble, outnumbered Confederate soldiers fought valiantly and all the slaves were faithful to their owners.
That last tenet led to the erection of the Heyward Shepherd Monument, which was originally to be named the “Faithful Slave Monument,” at Harpers Ferry in 1931. It was dedicated by the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Fox said the dedication was a response to a monument to John Brown erected at Harpers Ferry by the railroad bridge in 1895.
What Shepherd thought about slavery is unknown. However, at the dedication of his monument, Elizabeth Bashinsky, UDC president-general, praised “the loyalty, courage and self-sacrifice of Heyward Shepherd and thousands of others of his race who would, like him, have suffered death rather than betray their masters.”
The speech drew a rebuke from Pearl Tatten, music director of Storer College, a black college at Harpers Ferry that was providing music for the event. Before the students sang, Tatten gave an inpromptu speech.
“I am the daughter of a Connecticut volunteer who wore the blue. Who fought for the freedom of my people for which John Brown struck the first blow,” Fox said, quoting Tatten. “Today, we are looking forward to the future and forgetting the stains of the past. We are pushing forward to a larger freedom. Not in the spirit of the black mammy, but in the spirit of the new freedom and rising youth.”
Controversy over the monument has continued. It was removed during renovations between 1975 and 1981. A plywood box covered it between 1981 and 1995. A letter-writing campaign by the UDC and the late North Carolina U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms got the box removed.
Fox said monuments in national parks like the one to Shepherd can be tools to teach and provide historical context. But noting the deadly white supremacist riot in Charlottesville in 2017 was over efforts to remove a Robert E. Lee statue, Fox said Confederate monuments on public property can be “dangerous and deadly flashpoints.”
Fox was asked by an audience member whether the Confederate soldier monument in Winchester, which was erected in 1916 when pro-segregation Democrats controlled Virginia, should be removed. He said several questions should be asked when considering whether to remove it or any monument.
The questions are: When was the monument erected? Was it to mark history or make a political statement? Who paid for it? Did everyone in the community have an equal voice in the decision to erect the monument? Does it set an example for young people to follow and can you explain it to children of all ethnic backgrounds?
As Shepherd’s story illustrates, Fox said how history is remembered dictates the present and future.
“The historian Michael Kammen said this, ‘What people believe to be true about their past is usually more important than truth itself,’” Fox said. “You’ve got to deal with opinion. Sometimes even more so than fact.”
Excellent....but leaves out an important point...soldiers are usually young..16 years old etc., most are just trying to serve their country, they are motivated by notions of duty, love of family and country. This occurs on both sides of conflict whether the civil war or any other war. If memorials are there to recognize them for sheer bravery, it is different. I say erect a bronze of equal of greater quality for the Union and African American heroes who served just like any other. There is plenty of room on the courthouse lawn for these memorials to remind us of the mistakes made in the past and how important it is not to repeat them. PT
