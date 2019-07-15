WINCHESTER — The Godfrey Miller Historic Home and Fellowship Center will host its annual summer lecture series beginning Tuesday night.
The series will be part of the celebration of Winchester’s 275-year history.
Lectures will be given four evenings, starting at 7 p.m. in the Woltz Pavilion, 28 S. Loudoun St., and will cover highlights of the centuries.
Cost is $10 (cash or check) for each evening, collected at the door. Door prizes will be given away each evening.
Proceeds from the lectures benefit programming for seniors at the Godfrey Miller Historic Home and Fellowship Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester.
The schedule is as follows
Tuesday: 1700s in Winchester — Tom Maccubbin on early business life in Winchester through ledgers; Gene E. Fisher on history of the Godfrey Miller Home.
Thursday: 1800s in Winchester — Rebecca Ebert on life before the War Between the States; Keven Walker on life during and after the war
July 23: 1900s in Winchester — Trish Ridgeway on benefactors to the area; Judy Humbert on integration in the second half of the century
July 25: 2000s in Winchester — Kris Tierney, Frederick County administrator, and Eden E. Freeman, Winchester city manager, on the present state of the area and future goals
Information about the speakers
Tuesday: Tom Maccubbin is a Winchester native and attended city schools. He has an engineering degree from The University of Virginia. He has had a life-long interest in history and volunteers in the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library, where he works on local history projects.
Gene E. Fisher is a graduate of Handley High School and Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. His past employment includes B&M Chevrolet/Cadillac, National Fruit Product Co., and Shenandoah University. He has served on the Frederick County Planning Commission and the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, Shawnee District.
Thursday: Rebecca Ebert is the archivist for Handley Regional Library and Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society. She is a native of Winchester and enjoys researching and sharing local heritage. The Handley High School graduate has a double master’s degree in history and library science from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Radford University.
Keven Walker is the chief executive officer of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. He came to the foundation in 2014 from Antietam National Battlefield. Since then, the foundation has tackled some of the largest preservation projects in its history, preserved over 600 acres of battlefield land, opened a 600-acre full-service battlefield park, assumed management of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, and strengthened the SVBF’s partnerships both in the Valley and nationwide.
July 23: Trish Ridgeway served as director of the Handley Regional Library from 1993 to 2013. She holds a master’s degree in library science from Florida State University, a master’s degree in English from Winthrop College, and a bachelor’s degree from Radford University. In 2001with her husband Harry (and several others), she helped to found the Old Court House Civil War Museum, now known as the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum. She is working on a book about Judge Richard Parker.
Judy Humbert is a 1965 graduate of Douglas High School in Winchester. She collaborated with the late June Gaskins Davis, the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, and the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library to produce the book, “History of Douglas School.” She served on the Winchester Public Schools Board and has worked with the Friends of Handley Library and the Douglas Alumni Association.
July 25: Kris Tierney has held numerous positions with Frederick County government including zoning administrator and deputy director and director of planning and development. In 2001, he became assistant county administrator and in 2016 was named deputy county administrator for community development. He has served as county administrator since 2017. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from the State University of New York/Brockport and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Virginia Tech. He is a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute, University of Virginia.
City Manager Eden E. Freeman began her service with the City of Winchester on July 21, 2014. She is an International City/County Management Association Credentialed Manager.. Before joining the City of Winchester, Freeman served as an assistant city manager in Sandy Springs, Ga. She holds a master’s degree in management from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Georgia College. She is a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia.
For more information, visit www.winchesterva.gov/275th-anniversary or call 540-247-0968.
