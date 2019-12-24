BERRYVILLE — No one was hurt when a driver crashed his truck into the side of a hardware store on Main Street early Sunday morning, but the store will be closed for a few days.
On Sunday at 1:16 a.m., Joel R. Bretzin, 25, of Leesburg, drove a 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up truck into the right wing of the Berryville True Value Hardware store at 600 E. Main St., said Berryville Police Chief Neal White.
The estimated cost in damage to the building is at least $10,000, White said. Bretzin was arrested and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol and for the destruction of property, he added.
As of Sunday, White said it appeared Bretzin did not have a motive to drive into the building. Police believe Bretzin was on Jack Enders Boulevard traveling northbound and failed to stop at the intersection of East Main Street and continued northbound eventually striking the hardware store.
Bretzin was the only person in the truck at the time of the incident, White said, and did not complain about any injuries when he was checked out by emergency personnel.
Doug Bowen, owner of Berryville True Value Hardware, said police notified him at 2 a.m. Sunday about the the crash into his store.
“It’s a mess,” he said. “The whole right side got crushed.”
The store was closed Monday by a building inspector, but Bowen said the store could possibly reopen Thursday. Bretzin took out a support column in the building, he added. On Monday, an engineer was working to draw up plans on how to transfer the weight of the roof that is no longer being supported by the column.
“It’s almost awesome that no one got hurt,” Bowen said.
Bowen is a bit frustrated right now trying to find help to fix the store over Christmas so he can reopen by Thursday.
He doesn’t know yet how to make the building safe, although most of the building appears unaffected, he said.
“It really is a liability issue,” Bowen said. “Is the roof and the rest of the structure going to come down over that section?”
