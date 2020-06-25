BERRYVILLE — Under new ownership, one of Berryville’s oldest businesses has been modernized although its historical appeal remains.
There’s nothing fancy about Berryville Farm & Pet Supply. Open for at least a century, the store on East Main Street beside the railroad tracks still has its scruffy wooden floor, a nod to a simpler, bygone era of retailing. Marks on the floor reveal where an office has been dismantled and moved to a former storeroom to make more space on the sales floor.
Large bags of animal feeds are piled on the floor. Shelves along the walls are filled with pet products along with numerous farming and gardening tools and supplies. Plants are available for sale, as is a large selection of seeds for folks wanting to grow their own.
On a recent day, a few freebies with a little dust on them were in a metal bin. Need any bovine oral gel or uterine antiseptic?
The store is well-stocked. But the new arrangement of the merchandise makes the store less cluttered.
Gone is the dark interior. New lighting and windows give the store a much brighter appearance.
A new air-conditioning and heating system as well as insulation have been installed.
“It will be warm in here in the wintertime,” said Brian Ferrell, the wooden building’s new owner. Due to the prior lack of insulation, inside temperatures sometimes have dropped to as low as the 30s during cold weather, he said to his understanding.
Ferrell bought the store in January when Ruth Loughborough, the previous owner, retired. It was called simply Berryville Farm Supply until then.
Loughborough, known to many in the community as “Miss Ruth,” had worked there for more than 60 years, since she was a teenager.
“It would have been a shame,” Ferrell said, “to see the building go into disrepair or to become a store that Berryville didn’t need.”
Clarke County being largely agricultural, “we obviously need a feed store,” he said. As far as he knows, there is no other store of its type within the county.
But “I’m not well-versed in the feed business,” he admitted.
So he contacted Kenny Unger, owner of Clearbrook Feed & Supply in Frederick County, to find out whether Unger would be interested in taking over the business.
“It was an opportunity to expand the business into a community I already felt part of,” said Unger, a Clarke County resident.
Unger has added Purina horse feeds and Kalmbach animal feeds to the store’s merchandise. He plans to add more products as he sees the need and customers request them.
Clearbrook Feed & Supply is a larger store than Berryville Farm & Pet Supply, so it has more inventory. Unger said he intends to put into place procedures so customers can request items for sale only at Clearbrook and have them delivered to the Berryville store for pickup.
Items available at both stores are for sale at the same prices, he said.
“We’re trying to be a full-service store for all your residential (plant and animal) and agricultural needs,” Under said of the Berryville store.
Oh, another new feature at the store: Computerized cash registers. Customers now can use credit cards to pay for their purchases.
Loughbrough did not use computers, preferring to keep records by hand, according to a November 2017 article about her in The Winchester Star.
“She set quite a legacy” for the store, Unger said.
Ultimately, he and Ferrell want to preserve Berryville Farm & Pet Supply’s history and maintain its personalized service but update the store enough to meet customers’ expectations for 21st-century retailing.
Customers have said they like the changes, Unger said.
Ferrell, chairman of the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority, said he hopes the store’s renovation spurs owners of other older buildings in Berryville to spruce up their properties. That could attract new businesses that entice residents to do more shopping in the town, which would boost the local economy, he said.
