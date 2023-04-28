Kenny Chaplin got his start in the business when he was 16 in 1986. Since then, the Canadian has planted an estimated 3 million trees.
Thousands more will be added to that total, as Chaplin was summoned recently to Frederick County by Jaclyn Mommen to help plant 7,500 Osage orange trees at her planned regenerative wine farm near the Mount Williams community.
In 2021, Mommen purchased 450 acres with the idea of opening Laurel Grove Wine Farm, which will eventually have a vineyard, a tasting room and a farm market. The Osage orange trees — dropped into the ground two weeks ago — will form a hedge encircling the multipurpose vineyard, acting as a natural fenceline.
Chaplin, 53, arrived in the Shenandoah Valley for the first time and was soon donning planting gear, with knee pads, and saddled with bags. He then planted the native trees across a scenic 100 acres, nestled between two mountains.
On the first day, he planted 1,700 trees. Another 2,000 were added on the second day. By the end of 3½ days, all 7,500 trees had been planted by hand. Even if that may sound like a great deal of planting, Chaplin secured a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records after planting 15,170 red pine trees over 19 hours in the wilds of Prince Albert, Canada, when he was 31, a personal best and, at the time, a global best.
Chaplin held the tree-planting record for 20 years. Then fellow Canadian Antoine Moses, 24, shattered it in 2022 by planting 23,000 trees in less than 24 hours — but Chaplin noted that Moses had a six-man crew with him. Although the thrill and sweat of planting always meant more to Chaplin than the record, he'd like to try to reclaim the title. The work near Mount Williams found him faced with an altogether different terrain.
"You have to find the right ground at the right time of the year. If the land comes available, I'll try it again. I can only tree plant at this age for two months at a time and then I'm done," he said.
A rite of passage
In Canada, Chaplin said planting trees is a rite of passage for young people.
"It gets them away from the city, gets them out of their head, or it gets them into their head, depending on how you look at it," Chaplin said. "It cleanses your soul right out. You leave out of there just changed because you are in nature for three months. You come out of there fit, with a bank full of money."
Oftentimes, young Canadian men attracted to an outdoors lifestyle are recruited on college campuses by tree planting companies — which are hired by logging companies to replant areas that have been logged. It is a common summer job to help fund college.
The work invariably occurs in remote areas often only accessible via helicopter. Tree planting crews set up campsites, complete with mess tents and bathrooms, for the duration of planting sprees.
"Trees are good for the earth," Chaplin said. "You feel good about that."
Planting trees all day is grueling work, but it's more lucrative than one might expect. So-called "highballers" can earn $400 to 600 a day, sometimes more. Over three months, planters can earn $25,000-$30,000, Chaplin said. The planters work for three weeks, then are off for a period. One of the companies to which he has long been loyal plants an average of 42 million trees annually, working six crews at a time.
Chaplin is far from a full-time planter now — in fact, few are — and he is a father. A resident of Regina in the Saskatchewan Province, he works in the film industry and as substitute teacher. But he still plants trees several months a year to keep fit and draw himself closer to the earth.
Most recently, that has been in Frederick County.
Laurel Grove Wine Farm
The local planting project will not help him reclaim the record, but Chaplin knew he wanted to contribute when Mommen reached out via social media.
Mommen found herself with 7,500 tiny Osage orange trees but did not know how to get them into the ground. A friend mentioned the "Highballers" documentary — featuring both Chaplin and Moses — that introduced the rugged tree-planting lifestyle to American audiences. So she contacted Moses on social media. Although Moses said he could not make the trip to Virginia, Chaplin responded about a month ago saying that the project piqued his interest.
Of her vision for the farm, Mommen said, "The idea behind the winery is to celebrate regenerative farming and connect people more to being healthy. It's about this principle: soil health is human health. A huge part of this journey for us and me is I think the way we are farming now is causing more harm than good."
The 7,500 Osage orange trees will surround the recently cleared 100 acres. This will be the location of the regenerative vineyard, to be laced with a variety of native flora, vegetables, and fruits among the vines. The initial portion of the vineyard is slated to be planted next spring.
Osage orange trees give rise to an odd-looking green fruit that can be employed as a natural pesticide, according to Mommen.
"Then these limbs become this chain fence that becomes impenetrable," she said of the natural fence line.
Animals and insects will be able to live within this natural fence, and the relatively impenetrable hedge is an ecosystem in itself.
"The tree is native to the region, has a crazy looking fruit that is inedible but the phenolics of which are a natural pesticide and mosquito repellent and leaves that are prickly (deer hate them!). They also serve as shelter to birds, snakes and other animals we want around the vineyard. Less expensive and huge ecosystem gains… talk about a win!" wrote Mommen in an email.
A project in its early phases, it's one that Chaplin knew he wanted to contribute to.
"I'm used to monoculture, set ten feet apart. This is the way trees should be planted. This is about a foot and a half apart, right, so underground they can say hello to one another," said Chaplin.
Other plans for the property include a tasting room and "Patty's Place" — a farm-to-market store and community center — that Mommen envisions as a community hub for workshops and events. While the timeline is flexible, this aspect of the project could open in spring of 2024.
The high-end tasting room is slated to open in 2030. Ultimately, Laurel Grove Wine Farm will have vines that span 30 acres.
Mommen has been working with the Shenandoah Permaculture Institute to design a farm layout that incorporates a variety of ecosystems so that they overlap, shoring up soil health.
"The premise of all of it fundamentally is that diversity makes the whole ecosystem stronger. We want as many different ecosystems present as possible and having a hedge provide a perimeter ecosystem can only do that," Mommen said, touting the benefits of the Osage tree line versus an actual fence.
Besides the wealth of vines, pigs, cattle and sheep will also be kept at Laurel Grove Wine Farm.
Precision agriculture
Mommen's husband, Dustin, is the chief technology officer of a hedge fund based in New York. He has brought that interest and expertise in technology to the farm to implement the application of what is known as "precision agriculture."
Laurel Grove Wine Farm will use instruments including eight weather stations, 23 weather racks and 200 sensors — all solar powered — that will track temperature, soil moisture, humidity, sunlight, rainfall and soil PH. Such measurements will be continuously recorded every three minutes.
"When I started to learn about vineyards and farming practices, I felt like there was a lot of imprecision in the way people apply data. Conventional farming just involves a lot of synthetic chemicals with very little thought to how to use the information that is available," said Dustin Mommen.
His project, dubbed "Scarecrow," attracted a trio of robotics students at the University Idaho working on a doctoral dissertation on precision agriculture. At the farm, the students are now heading the project that will eventually use technology and artificial intelligence to create an automated, smart vineyard.
"Precision agriculture is just the idea of using technology and data to have better farming outcomes," Dustin Mommen said. "We have a dashboard with a data science application that just plots graphs. It'll be interesting when we plant vines because we'll do sap analysis."
"In vineyards, we can understand the relationship between that information and how it influences the sugar content of the grapes. And if we connect all of this together, we have a circle, and we can kind of use that data to formulate a very interesting formula, a repeatable formula, but we can do it at a micro climate level," he added.
The Mommens, who plan to relocate from New York to Frederick County in the coming weeks, intend to harness this information to produce some quality wine.
Though 100 acres have been cleared, the remaining 350 will remain forest — with sassafras, sycamore, and sweet-gum trees — for "eternity," Jaclyn Mommen hopes.
