WINCHESTER — A bit of housekeeping recently turned up a priceless local treasure from one of Winchester's most beloved figures.
It happened when Mary Jo Maddex LaFollette decided to go through her late parents' possessions at the Miller Avenue home they built in the early 1950s. One of the things discovered by LaFollette and her son, Chip Sirbaugh, was a silver whistle, darkened with age and attached to a braided lanyard that had been reinforced with a strip of athletic tape.
This wasn't just any whistle. It belonged to LaFollette's father, Hunter Maddex, a local sports legend who coached football, basketball and track from 1946 until the late 1960s before becoming Handley High School's first athletic director.
"His [winning] record for football was good, but his basketball record was phenomenal," said Mike Robinson, author of the "Winchester Tales" book series who helped LaFollette and Sirbaugh sort through Maddex's basement belongings. "Like, 309 wins and a hundred losses. It was really incredible."
Maddex became such a renowned figure at Handley, the school even named its sports hall of fame in his honor when it was established in 1980 by the Judges Athletic Association.
LaFollette said her dad did a lot of strategizing in the office he set up in his basement, which is where he drew up football plays, updated rosters, formulated game strategies and so on. Many of his handwritten notes and play diagrams are still in the desk where Maddex left them decades ago, and the basement is still filled with his memorabilia, sports trophies and photos.
"He had a lot of stuff in that office that we had never really sorted through after all these years," LaFollette said. "It was just a special place."
One of the old black-and-white photos that LaFollette and Sirbaugh found in the basement showed Maddex in the late 1950s, wearing a sweatshirt with a whistle draped around his neck. It was the exact same whistle, complete with braided lanyard and athletic tape, that LaFollette and Sirbaugh had discovered in the desk drawer.
"We thought, 'Wow, this is crazy,'" Sirbaugh said.
"That made it more meaningful," LaFollette added. "We were overcome."
Seeing the whistle stirred LaFollette's memories of her father and his incredible passion for Handley athletics.
"We'd come by on Sundays after visiting my grandparents and if he saw kids on the football field, he'd stop the car and almost run over to throw them off the field," LaFollette said with a chuckle. "He didn't want anybody messing with that field."
On Tuesday afternoon, LaFollette, Sirbaugh and Robinson decided to return Maddex's whistle to the school he loved so dearly. They gathered on Handley's steps, in front of Maddex's treasured football field, to formally present the historic whistle to current Handley head football coach Dan Jones, athletic director Reed Prosser and interim Principal Susan Braithwaite.
Robinson said the intent is to have the whistle displayed with other sports memorabilia at Handley High School. That's assuming, of course, that Jones doesn't keep it for this fall's football season.
"Bud, if it will help me be as successful as him, absolutely I'll use it!" Jones said with a smile.
But Jones said he'll part with the potential good luck charm in order to better preserve Maddex's legacy.
"We'll display it somewhere," he said. "Hopefully touching it will rub off his success and give it to us."
After decades of being away from Handley, LaFollette said she is glad the whistle is finally back where it belongs.
"Daddy loved this place," she said. "After his family, it was Handley."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.